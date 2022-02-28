TikTok Sensation Yvng Homie Dances Into 2022 With Big Thanks To His Sponsors
Young TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram Superstar Jordan Daniels Continues to impress audiences in partnership with custom performances for corporate partners
It is important to me that my partners stand for the same values that are important to me so that I can continue to support my community and fans.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Media Celebrity Influencer Yvng Homie was honored last year to represent many brands including New Balance, TD Bank, and Journeys to name a few. The 18-year-old internet star from Bowling Green, Ky. has more than 5.2 million TikTok followers and 1.3 million YouTube fans after starting his original hip-hop choreography and how-to channel in 2016.
“It’s an honor to be doing what I love for major brands that I truly enjoy representing,” said Yvng Homie. “It is important to me that my partners stand for the same values that are important to me so that I can continue to support my community and fans.”
Social media partnerships with artists like Yvng Homie are extremely smart marketing investments. Companies connect with large audiences without intrusive advertisements that distract from the content with which consumers are trying to engage. Large corporations also have the ability to align their corporate values with influencers passionate about the same issues.
But the uniqueness of working with Yvng Homie is far beyond his social influence and followers. He is a choreographer, actor, model and more. And YH has had success stories over the last year in each of these categories.
In addition to great projects in 2021, Yvng Homie was also named by Instagram as one of their top “Creators Shaping Hip-Hop Culture,” which was an honor given to only 7 young creators, each of whom brought different aspects to the table, and each are equally committed to pushing hip-hop culture forward while sharing their talents with the world.
Yvng Homie is excited for what 2022 will bring, and looks forward to engaging with new brands to help share his dancing with the world.
Learn more about Yvng Homie at www.yvnghomie.com. Connect with him online at TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
