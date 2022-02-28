DC Superior Court Will Be Operating Under an ‘Emergency Schedule’ Tuesday, 03/01/22 – Friday, 03/04/22
Due to scheduled First Amendment activity downtown, that includes the area around the DC Courts Campus, DC Superior Court will be ‘Open on an Emergency Schedule’ Tuesday, March 1, 2022 through Friday, March 4, 2022.
Under an ‘Emergency Schedule’ within DC Superior Court:
- Juvenile New Referral (JM-15), Adult Arraignment Court (C-10), and Preventive Detention hearing courtrooms will operate remotely or partially remotely. (Court personnel supporting these operations must arrive in sufficient time to ensure that cases proceed as normal.)
- All remote oral arguments and remote hearings will proceed at the originally scheduled time. (Judges will call all detained matters remotely with the defendants’ presence waived for rescheduling or handling legal matters that can be handled without the defendant.
- Criminal trials currently in progress will proceed, but may be suspended on short notice
- Any trials scheduled for jury selection this week will not proceed. (Petit jurors and grand jurors need not report, unless they are already seated in a trial currently in progress)
- Employees who are teleworking are required to work from their flexplace worksites and commence work at the beginning of their tours of duty.