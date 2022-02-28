New Cadillac for Filippino Trader under the FBS Loyalty Program
FBS, an international Forex broker, rewarded one more FBS Loyalty Program Participant with the luxurious 2022 Cadillac Escalada car, totally for free.GLOBAL, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherwin Umlas Gonzales started trading way back in 2015. And it took him years to study terminologies, strategies, fundamental and technical analyses. It was hard yet fun, according to him.
Three years ago, he has joined the FBS Loyalty Program and reached 50 000 Points. Thanks to his Platinum Status, he has access to incredible prizes, and his new car is one of them.
What is Sherwin’s motivation? Of course, this is his family who has supported him from the start. And he is doing everything to make his loved ones happier.
Trading allows keeping earnings even in this pandemic time when businesses are down. But Mr. Gonzales still has managed to pay all his bills because of Forex trading. He also left his advice for every trader:
“Learning trading is free. There are a lot of materials available on the Internet which can be useful for you – just always remember that experience will be your best teacher, and you should learn from your mistakes and do not be greedy.
Well, my advice is don’t rush things; you just have to enjoy the journey, and keep winning, keep learning. Some day you’ll reach the Platinum level, I’m sure.”
Why does Sherwin choose FBS? For him, FBS is the best broker in the world. He appreciates the fast, easy, and stable deposits and withdrawals of funds using local banks. One more reason for his choice is the FBS Loyalty Program, where traders can earn Points while trading and exchange these Points for superb items and premium gadgets. So Mr. Gonzales did and became the owner of the new Cadillac.
Over 22 million clients have joined FBS. The broker dares to satisfy its clients not only with high-quality products and services but also with a reward for their trust. The easy and favorable FBS Loyalty Program has been created to ensure the maximum advantage of trading.
To join this Loyalty Program, FBS traders have no need to do something special, just tap a button and trade as usual via FBS Personal Area. During trading, the Loyalty Participants earn points and can exchange them for gifts. The prizes list includes the latest gadgets, exclusive services for traders, luxe cars, and more amazing presents.
Millions of traders have already received their gifts, and Mr. Gonzales is one of these happy men.
More about FBS
FBS is the worldwide Forex broker regulated by CySEC, ASIC, and IFSC. FBS is constantly developing trading opportunities and adding new features and services for its clients. Thus, everyone can improve the financial side of life by joining FBS Loyalty Program in a tap.
