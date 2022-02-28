Roads to Prosperity: Steel work continues on new I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge

Page Content

​Contractors will continue hoisting bridge girders into place over WV 817 the week of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, as steel work continues on the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on Interstate 64. The new span is paid for under Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program. The bridge, which carries Interstate 64 across the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges, is part of a $244.4 million project to widen 3.8 miles of I-64 to six lanes, and to eight lanes between Nitro and St. Albans. The project calls for building a second bridge just north of the existing bridge and eventually shifting all westbound traffic onto the new bridge, while using the existing span to carry eastbound traffic. Contractors begun lifting girders into place on Monday, February 21, hoisting one from a barge in the Kanawha River and another from the western shore and bolting them together in mid-air. A total of 10 girders are to be hoisted onto their supports on the western end of the new bridge. Because the girders will be lifted above WV 817, traffic will be periodically disrupted while the girders are hoisted into place. Work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and is expected to continue throughout the week. Construction of the new bridge is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024. The I-64 widening project also includes replacing I-64 bridges that cross Conrail railroad tracks, Rocky Step Road, McCloud Road and Bills Creek Road, plus revamping the St. Albans interchange and the ramps connecting the interchange to WV 817.​