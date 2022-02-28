Agricultural Films Market Trends & Scope Analysis Report | Industry Size, Growth Opportunities Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increased demand for food due to the growing global population and advancements in agricultural technologies are driving the demand of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

The ability of agricultural films to enhance crop quality by reducing soil erosion and preventing the growth of weeds will surely drive the sales of the product. There is a growing usage of the Nano greenhouses across the world to increase the agricultural output and protect the crop from the adverse climatic condition, which is a contributing factor to the industry’s growth.

The rising adoption of biodegradable polymer films due to the growing environmental concerns is expected to fuel the industry’s growth. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of plastic and polythene present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the biodegradable polymer film companies. Technological advancements in the agricultural industry, such as the introduction of ultra-thermic films and ultraviolet (UV) protection films, are expected to positively affect the future growth of the industry.

Agricultural Films market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2020-2027.Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Agricultural Films market are powered and backed by human answers. Comprehensive coverage of aspects such as market potential, size, share, and growth aims at creating an equation for profitability- whether stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives need to understand their market foothold and dynamics identify the white spaces or increase their yield. The broad scope of information on the current and future trends enable product owners to plan their growth such as the geography they should pursue and technology required for their success.

Key Highlights From The Report

In Jan 2017, AEP Industries Inc., a North American key manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging films, was acquired by Berry Global Inc., a key manufacturer of agricultural films, in order to remain competitive in the growing industry and to expand its product portfolio in the agricultural sector.

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) held the largest market share of 35.4% in 2019. The increasing population of the developing economies, coupled with the growing demand for food, has resulted in the high demand for the Linear Low-density Polyethylene in the APAC region.

The mulch film segment dominated the market with a share of 49.2% in 2019 due to its ability to maintain the temperature and water retention of the soil and restrain the growth of weeds.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Agricultural Films Market in 2019 due to the growing initiatives of the government in R&D for the development of more advanced and protected agricultural practices. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of polythene and plastic are resulting in the growing adoption of biodegradable polymer films in the region.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Agricultural Films market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE, The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RPC Group PLC, Trioplast Industrier AB, Coveris, Novamont S.P.A and Britton Group Limited, among others.

The extensive assessment of real-time data on the business environment offers a more specialized view of threats and challenges companies are likely to face in the years to come. In addition, the unique expertise of the researchers behind the study in strategic growth consulting enables product owners identifies important definition, product classification, and application. Coverage of critical data on investment feasibility, return on investment, demand and supply, import and export, consumption volume and production capability aim at supporting the business owners in multiple growth phases including the initial stages, product development and prioritizing potential geography. All valuable data assessed in the report are presented through charts, tables, and graphic images.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Films Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Reclaim

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geomembrane film

Silage film

Mulch film

Greenhouse covering

For further granularity, the study digs deep into aspects such as market segmentation, key driving forces, opportunities and threats for the forecast period of 2020-2027. To help business strategist strengthens their strategic planning and executes a plan to maintain and gain a competitive edge the research weighs up on buyer preferences, gross margin, profit and sale across different regions. Strong focus on financial competency, strengths, and weaknesses of the companies and recent acquisition and merger speaks a lot about the future adjacencies around the core business due to the ongoing development in the Agricultural Films market

Radical Features of the Agricultural Films Market Report:

The report encompasses Agricultural Films market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Agricultural Films industry

