Top Trends in Battery Recycling Market with Leading Key Players, Industry Share and Latest Opportunities 2027
The global battery recycling market was stood around US$17 billion in 2020 and is expected to showcase the growth rate of more than 6% (2021-2027).
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. ”NOIDA, INDIA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the global battery recycling market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the battery recycling market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global battery recycling market at regional and country levels. The global battery recycling market was stood around US$17 billion in 2020 and is expected to showcase the growth rate of more than 6% during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Market Overview
The global battery recycling market is likely to showcase bolstering growth during the forecast period mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific owing to stringent government regulations in these regions. For instance, as per the India Battery Waste Management Rules 2020, consumers are required to ensure that used batteries are not disposed of in any manner other than depositing with the seller or in demarcated areas form whom the consumer has bought the new battery. In addition, bulk consumer shall get registered with State Pollution Control Board. It shall be the responsibility of bulk consumer that scrap batteries are not disposed of in any manner other than depositing it to registered recyclers.
Also, increasing OEMs focus on recycling activities as it aids in reducing costs and provide long term support to key raw material procurement. For instance, Amara Raja Batteries Limited announced a CAPEX of $67.8 million (INR 500 crore) for setting up a lead recycling unit and a 50 MW solar power project to support sustainable development and meet a significant part of its power requirement through renewable energy sources.
COVID-19 Impact
In light of COVID-19, industrial capex had decreased in order to sustain during the pandemic. Several industrial settings were bankrupting or closed their operation owing to the liquidity crunch or labor unavailability. Moreover, border closure disrupted the raw materials supply-demand. Since, recycling of batteries requires a fully efficient supply chain which had been broken down in the light of COVID-19, thus affecting the market performance.
Global battery recycling market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By chemistry, the market is primarily divided into:
• Lead-acid
• Lithium-based
• Nickel-based
• Others
The market of lead-acid battery is matured and has well-established supply chain owing to which recycling companies are mainly engage in the recycling of lead-acid battery. Further, cost-effectiveness and high recyclable rates are some of other key attributable factors for its largest market share
By source, the market is mainly categorized into:
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Consumer & Electronics
• Others
Among these, automotive held the considerable market share in 2020 owing to large and growing demand of automobiles and shorter average life of automotive batteries. Further, increasing adoption of electric vehicle would also increase the recycle activity in the industry.
Global Battery Recycling Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Rest of World
Based on the estimation, Asia-Pacific is likely showcase significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing sales of consumer electronics, growing automotive sector, rising investment in the recycling activities, and growing adoption of e-mobility.
The major players targeting the market includes:
• Call2Recycle Inc.
• Battery Solutions LLC
• Exide Technologies
• Umicore N.V.
• Exide Industries Ltd.
• Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
• GEM Co. Ltd.
• EnerSys
• Johnson Controls International plc
• Aqua Metals Inc.
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating globally. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the global battery recycling market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the global battery recycling market?
• Which factors are influencing the global battery recycling market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the global battery recycling market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the global battery recycling market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the global battery recycling market?
• What will be the market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
