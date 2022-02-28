Vaccines Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 125.49 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8%

Vaccines Market Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, U.K.), Sanofi (Paris, France), Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.), Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.), CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Osaka, Japan).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 125.49 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Rising investments for effective medical products and rising demand for effective vaccination during the pandemic are expected to boost the market growth. As per the report, the market size stood at USD 55.44 billion in 2020 and USD 61.04 billion in 2021.

Vaccines are extremely useful to fight against several infections and reduce fatalities. It protects people from several infections globally. The rising demand for effective immunization is likely to boost the product’s sales. Rising investments in the development of effective medications are expected to boost the product’s demand. The increasing prevalence of infections and disorders is expected to boost the product’s demand. The geriatric population and children are prone to infections, which, in turn, leads to the adoption of effective vaccination. United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) supply millions of vaccines to countries that require the vaccine. The rising adoption of medical solutions has led to a sudden decline in the prevalence of several diseases. This factor is expected to boost market growth during the upcoming years.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 125.49 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 55.44 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 156 Segments covered Type, Route of Administration, Disease Indication, Age Group, Distribution Channel, And Region Growth Drivers Robust Demand for the Product from the Healthcare Sectors to Boost Market Growth Robust Supply and Rising R&D Activities to Drive Industry Growth





Robust Supply and Rising R&D Activities to Drive Industry Growth

The rising prevalence of infections and disorders is expected to strengthen the supply of effective medical solutions. Hospitals, international organizations, government foundations, and pharmaceutical companies focus on providing effective immunization to the global population to reduce diseases and boost medical services’ effectiveness.

The Universal Immunization Programme (UPI) provided the pneumococcal conjugate vaccination to approximately 21 lakh children in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh in India. Rising demand for effective immunization solutions from underdeveloped and developing countries is likely to boost vaccine demand. Further, the emergence of several industry players such as Pfizer, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Nordic, and Novavax are likely to fuel competition and enhance the production of effective vaccinations. These factors are likely to drive the vaccines market growth.

However, higher costs per vaccine are likely to hinder the market's progress during the upcoming years.

Robust Demand for the Product from the Healthcare Sectors to Boost Market Growth

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for high-quality vaccination from healthcare. The sudden spike in COVID-19 led to the adoption of effective medical solutions. Rising investments in effective medicines’ development are expected to boost its sales. The adoption of effective sanitization methods, production machinery, reduced capacities, and half-capacities may enable manufacturers to recover losses. Further, rising medical expenditures and the presence of several infections may boost industry growth during the pandemic.





Increase in Pediatric Injection Doses Responsible for Majority Market Share

By type, the market is segmented into recombinant/conjugate/subunit, inactivated, live attenuated, and toxoid. As per the route of administration, it is bifurcated into oral and parenteral. Based on disease indication, it is categorized into bacterial diseases and viral diseases. By age group, it is segmented into adults and pediatric. By distributional channel, it is grouped into government suppliers, hospital & retail pharmacies, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Presence of Major Manufacturers and Effective Health Welfare Policies to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the vaccines market share because of the presence of major manufacturers and effective health welfare policies. The market in North America stood at USD 29.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. Further, rising awareness regarding the benefits of vaccination is expected to boost the product demand. In addition, rising medical expenditures and the availability of developed medical infrastructure are expected to boost the product’s demand. These factors are likely to boost market growth.

In Asia-Pacific, the presence of heterogeneous economic development classes is expected to boost the product demand. Further, the rising population in India and China is expected to boost the product adoption. These factors are likely to propel industry market development.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

Global Vaccines Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Toxoid

By Route of Administration:

Parenteral

Oral

By Disease Indication:

Viral Diseases (Hepatitis, Influenza, Rotavirus)

Bacterial Diseases

By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adults

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis

4.4. Technological Developments

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

Continued…

