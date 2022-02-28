Global Oil Downstream Products Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Oil And Gas Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oil Downstream Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oil downstream products market size is expected to grow from $2538.57 billion in 2021 to $2884.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The oil downstream product market is expected to reach $4712.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Disruption in supply of oil in certain markets due to political instability and extremism was one of the major factors affecting the growth of global oil downstream activities market.

The global oil downstream products market consists of sales of the post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas, including refined petroleum products manufacturing and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing.

Global Oil Downstream Products Market Trends

To reduce the pollution levels, companies have started adopting the gas to liquid technology which produce high quality petroleum products. The gas to liquid technology is the conversion of natural gas to high quality liquid products such as transportation fuels, motor oils, naphtha, diesel and waxes. This technology uses natural gas as a substitute to crude oil as gas and is considered to be the cleanest burning fossil fuel and is abundant, versatile and easily affordable. The by- products obtained by using the GTL technology are colorless, odorless and contain negligent amounts of impurities.

Global Oil Downstream Products Market Segments

The global oil downstream product market is segmented:

By Type: Refined Petroleum Products, Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease

By Fraction: Light Distillates, Middle Distillates, Heavy Oils

By Application: Fuel, Chemical, Others

Subsegments Covered: Diesel, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Kerosene, Other Refined Petroleum Products, Asphalt, Other Petroleum Products

By Geography: The global oil downstream products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Oil Downstream Products Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Royal Dutch Shell, BP plc, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco, PJSC Lukoil, Chevron, Total SA, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corp, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

