Automotive LiDAR Market Trends, Leading Players, Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights With Forecast To 2027

Automotive LiDAR Market Size – USD 166.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 27.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. An increase in the research and development activities in the autonomous vehicle has propelled the demand for the market. The market for autonomous vehicles is continuously evolving to meet the requirement of the customers by collaborating with tech giants. Advancement in technology and awareness regarding Light Detection and Ranging for vehicle safety will create a demand for the product.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What's more, the Automotive LiDAR Market industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Companies such as Uber, General Motors, Apple, and Waymo are involved in the development of autonomous vehicles. LiDAR is one of the key factors in autonomous vehicles, and the mass production of these autonomous vehicles will create a demand for the market product.

Key players operating in the global Automotive LiDAR Market are Microsoft Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Carbonite, Inc., Actifio, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., CommVault Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Redstor Limited, and Rackspace, Inc

Key Highlights From The Report :

The high demand for solid-state LiDAR is due to its cost-effective nature. Built on a silicon chip, a solid-state LiDAR is smaller and more irrepressible to vibrations. It can also adjust its directional focus, which is desirable for autonomous vehicle designers.

The autonomous vehicle is witnessing an increased demand as it helps reduce traffic congestion resulting in the efficient delivery of goods and services. It also facilitates better fuel efficiency and reduces carbon monoxide emission.

Most of the manufacturers are testing their autonomous vehicle technologies on battery electric vehicles. A positive customer perception, advancement in technology, and intervention from the government are focusing the attention on Battery Electric Vehicles.

These LiDAR technologies are generally used on bumper and grills location. A need for a better field view without any effect on the appearance of the vehicles is leading the demand for this segment.

This report on Automotive LiDAR Market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period. It evaluates the pricing, demand, growth, revenue, size and gross margin of the industry.

Segmented the global Automotive LiDAR Market :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive LiDAR Market on the basis of image type, technology, vehicle type, application, location, and region:

Automotive LiDAR Market Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Image Type

3D-Image Type

Automotive LiDAR Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solid-State LiDAR

Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Automotive LiDAR Market Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ICE

HEV

PHEV

Battery Electric

Automotive LiDAR Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-autonomous vehicle

Retail

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Automotive LiDAR Market Regional Overview:

The global Automotive LiDAR Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive LiDAR Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

