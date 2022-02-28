Submit Release
Nick Fewings New Teamwork Book on Best Seller List

UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking Teams from Dysfunctional to Dynamic; new book Team, Lead, Succeed

For the last 20 years, Nick Fewings has been working with teams around the world to motivate and
inspire them to transform how they work and achieve even greater success. He has also shared his
knowledge and experience of teamwork at many conferences, providing delegates with practical tips
and suggestions on how to increase their team’s effectiveness.

Asked on many occasions, “Have you written a book about how to achieve high performance
teamwork?” His answer has always been no, but that has all changed.

Team Lead Succeed is for anyone who works in a team and wants to make a positive difference to
the effectiveness of their teamwork. It provides tools, learning and practical suggestions to help
teams achieve even greater success by understanding both WHO is in their team and HOW effective
their teamwork is.

“I believe this would definitely give value to a team or leader reading it. It’s really easy to read,
whatever role you have in a team, and I love the fact there’s some practical take aways from it.” 
A pre-launch review of the book
   
Team Lead Succeed helps teams appreciate those areas of their teamwork that are working well,
while also highlighting areas that could be working better and need to be shared with the whole
team, discussed and if agreed, changed.

“I believe everyone in a team has a voice, which needs to be heard, especially when things aren’t
working as well as they should be. After all, nothing will change if you do not take action and speak
up.”

Nick Fewings, Teamologist, Ngagementworks
Author Nick Fewings, Director of Ngagementworks, after 10 years in leadership positions, has for
the last 20 years facilitated team development. He calls himself a teamologist, someone who
specialises in the study of the dynamics of teamwork, using this knowledge to help teams become
more effective.

Nick is also the creator of the Team DyNAmics Model, used by teams to measure their effectiveness
in 16 areas of teamwork. This allows teams to understand whether they are dysfunctional, average
or high performing.

He has facilitated team development with hundreds of teams and profiled thousands of team
members. He has also delivered motivational keynote presentations at over 500 conferences around
the world, sharing the knowledge he has amassed over 30 years.

This book – Team, Lead, Succeed is based on what he has learned and how he coaches teams
worldwide. https://ngagementworks.com/team-lead-succeed/

Andrea Sexton
Admire PR Ltd.
andrea@admire-pr.com

