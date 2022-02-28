Carotenoids Market Value To Cross $2,098 Million by 2025 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Rise in demand for natural colorants in beverages, cosmetics and food processing and surge in health issues of geriatric populations such as vision damage drive

Carotenoids Market by Product, Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, by 2025 the global carotenoids market is projected to reach $2,098 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from during the forecast period. In 2017, the animal feed segment accounted for about two-fifths share of the global market in terms of value.

Factors such as upsurge in the health issues of the geriatric population such as vision damage and increase in adoption of carotenoids in emerging economies propel the growth of the global carotenoids industry. However, stringent standards and regulations on the usage of carotenoids in human food, high chances of adulteration, and high cost of naturally occurring carotenoids as compared to synthetic counterparts would hinder the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for natural colorants in beverages, food processing, and cosmetics is expected to open new opportunities for the industry.

Carotenoids are plant-based organic pigments responsible for bright red, yellow, orange, and other hues. These are obtained from algae, bacteria, fungi, animal fat or can be produced synthetically. They are characterized chemically by a long aliphatic polyene chain composed of eight isoprene units. Astaxanthin, capsanthin, lutein, beta-carotene, lycopene, and others such as canthaxanthin, annatto, and zeaxanthin are the major carotenoids, which are available commercially.

The health benefits of carotenoids in the human food are becoming increasingly deceptive in the past few years, thus preventing several major health disorders. Higher dietary intake of carotenoids also helps the body to rejuvenate by promoting the growth of healthy cells and impede the growth of unhealthy ones. This has led to the greater consumption of carotenoids in human food, thus driving the market growth.

Animal feed application segment accounted for the highest market share in the global carotenoids market and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Animals require carotenoids as their bodies cannot produce these essential nutrients. Thus, carotenoids are added to animal feed as they provide immunity against diseases, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in demand for natural colors in food processing, beverages, and cosmetics industry is anticipated to open new avenues for carotenoids manufacturers. However, stringent regulations on use of carotenoids in human food, threats of adulteration, and higher cost of naturally sourced carotenoids as compared to synthetic carotenoids are projected to hamper the market growth.

The major players discussed in the report are Chr. Hansen A/S, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cyanotech Corporation, FMC Corporation, DDW The Colour House, Kemin Industries Inc., Allied Biotech Corporation, Döhler Group, and Excelvite. The growth strategies adopted by market players include new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisition, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the industry.

