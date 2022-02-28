Hyperautomation Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing technological advancements allowing for greater productivity and better collaboration at the workplace is one of the significant factors.

The global Hyperautomation market is expected to reach USD 22.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hyperautomation market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the use of technologies comprising robotic process automation (RPA), artificial learning (AI), machine learning (ML), biometrics, and Chatbots, among others, in various industry verticals including BFSI, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, among others.

Hyperautomation delivers various advantages as compared to other automation types comprising rapid automation of processes, improved workforce motivation, and satisfaction, assignment of employees to other critical tasks, implementation of advanced analytics, enhancement in insights’ precision, risk reduction, better compliance, increased productivity, and improved collaboration at workplace.

Growing automation trends in the manufacturing sector are gaining significant traction worldwide, and in turn, are driving the market growth.

Several manufacturing firms are implementing hyperautomation for decreasing operational expenditure (OPEX) and improve the overall manufacturing process efficiency. Several firms in the manufacturing sector, to overcome time-consuming processes including customer communication management, inventory management, purchase, and payment processing, as well as maintaining cost reduction and implementing innovative business practices, are switching to hyperautomation to better streamline the operations rapidly across the supply chain.

Key participants include UiPath, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., OneGlobe LLC, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Catalytic Inc., among others.

The hyperautomation market in North America held the second-largest hyperautomation market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 17.6% in the forecast period. The presence of eminent RPA, AI, and ML firms in the region, a well-established IT infrastructure, and major banks, among other end-users, are causative of the growth of the market.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Biometrics

Chatbots

Natural Language Generation (NLG)

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:

Historical Years: 2017 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027

By technology, natural language generation (NLG) is likely to grow at significant rate in the forecast period. NLG assists computers in transforming structured data into text information in a language understandable by humans. NLG platform provides dedicated solutions for end-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others, scalable and rapidly deployable at a lower cost of implementation.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Hyperautomation market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Key Points of Hyperautomation Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Hyperautomation market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Hyperautomation market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Hyperautomation market

