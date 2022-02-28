Personal Care Ingredients Market Demand: New Investments, Industry Demand, Key Player and Forecast 2021-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Ever-changing consumer requirements along with rising purchasing power of consumers in developing economies are driving the market.

The global personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients.

Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.

Increasing utilization of natural ingredients in the personal care industry is expected to drive the advancement of personal care ingredients. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the hazards posed by synthetic chemicals has restrained the use of chemical-infused products and increased the use of natural products. Rising demand among new-generation consumers for personal care products with greater transparency due to growing awareness regarding the environment has driven the usage of natural personal care products.

Further Key Highlights

In June 2019, siHealth Ltd., a U.K.-based healthcare company, collaborated with BASF SE, which included an equity investment. This collaboration is expected to help BASF solely deliver satellite and optronic technologies to the global personal care industry. The collaboration is expected to extend the offerings of BASF and help in the development of new solutions.

The skincare segment held the largest market share of 39.2% in 2019. Increasing demand for anti-aging ingredients among elderly population for attaining rejuvenated skin is driving the utilization of personal care ingredients in skincare applications.

The conditioning polymers segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand among consumers for safe, multifunctional, and natural ingredients is expected to drive the conditional polymers segment in the near future.

The study digs deep into aspects such as market segmentation, key driving forces, opportunities and threats for the forecast period of 2021-2027. To help business strategist strengthens their strategic planning and executes a plan to maintain and gain a competitive edge the research weighs up on buyer preferences, gross margin, profit and sale across different regions. Strong focus on financial competency, strengths, and weaknesses of the companies and recent acquisition and merger speaks a lot about the future adjacencies around the core business due to the ongoing development in the Personal Care Ingredients market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global personal care ingredients market in terms of application, ingredient type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hair Care

Make-up

Skin Care

Oral Care

Others

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Emulsifiers

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Rheology Modifiers

Emollients

Others

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Geographical Landscape – Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Personal Care Ingredients market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Personal Care Ingredients market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Personal Care Ingredients market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

