Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Growth, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Major prevalence of neurological disorders and rapidly increasing geriatric population are key factors driving growth of the global blood-brain barrier market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets.

Key players operating in the market are Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.

The report further assesses the market dynamics, market landscape, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, year-on-year growth rate, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It offers in-depth assessment of key companies operating in the market on the basis of their expansion plans, market position, financial standing, and gross profit margins. It also provides information about their current advancements and key market strategies. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market along with product portfolio and market performance.

Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders. It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.

The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.

In January 2021, Nanoform Finland signed an agreement with Herantis Pharma. This agreement will help both companies to improve blood-brain-barrier penetration in nasal drug delivery routes for Parkinson’s therapies using nanoparticle technology.

Parkinson’s disease segment accounted for major revenue share in global market in 2020 and is expected to register a 25.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to major prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease among an expanding global patient pool.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing aging population, major prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing number of hospitals and long-term care facilities in countries across the globe.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market based on application, technology, end-use, and by region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Hunter’s Syndrome

Brain Cancer

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach

Trojan Horse Approach

Increasing Permeability

Passive Diffusion

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

