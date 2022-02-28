Biological Wastewater Treatment Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biological wastewater treatment market is likely to reach value of USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of biological wastewater treatment by municipalities and industries.

The lower operating and capital costs of biological wastewater treatment in comparison to the traditional treatment processes, such as thermal oxidation and chemical oxidation, are projected to drive the biological wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. Rising practice of biological treatment using the aerobic activated sludge process is contributing to the increasing demand for biological wastewater treatment. Increasing ban on discharge of treated effluents in freshwater bodies is likely to fuel utilization of biological wastewater treatment solutions in the near future.

The anaerobic treatment process is extensively used to treat municipal wastewater and effluents from industries such as chemicals and food & beverages. Extensive use of anaerobic digestion in producing biogas, which can be used to generate energy, is offering lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of biological wastewater treatment solutions.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Veolia Water Technologies Qatar entered into a contract with Baladna, a leading dairy manufacturer in Qatar, to upgrade the existing wastewater treatment facility at Baladna’s cow farm, which is located in Al Khor, north of Doha. Veolia would increase the treatment capacity of Baladna’s wastewater treatment plants and enable the treated wastewater to be reused for agricultural irrigation purposes.

The Industrial segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. Strict regulations imposed by governments on release of industrial wastewater are driving utilization of biological wastewater treatment solutions among industries.

The anaerobic segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Energy efficiency and eco-friendliness of the anaerobic treatment process are driving the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global biological wastewater treatment market in 2019. Rising use of advanced biological processes for wastewater treatment to reduce the environmental degradation caused by disposal of industrial and human effluents is driving the market in the region.

Key market participants include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, Xylem Inc., Aquatech International, Condorchem Envitech, S.L., Pentair Plc, Ecolab Inc., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, and Samco Technologies, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biological wastewater treatment market based on process, end-use, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Anaerobic

Aerobic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial (Pharmaceuticals, Meat & Poultry, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Oil & Gas)

Municipal

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

