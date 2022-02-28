Cold Chain Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2022 and 2030
Cold Chain Packaging Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for cold chain packaging solutions has increased significantly with the growing requirement from the food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. Growing consumer inclination toward cosmetics and personal care products has further fueled the sales of cold chain packaging. According to the Future Market Insights (FMI), the global cold chain packaging market is anticipated to grow at over 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2030.
The latest report by FMI provides a detailed analysis of the global cold chain packaging market, and its growth, scope, and potential during the forecast period between 2022 and 2030.
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12906
Key Takeaways
Phase change cold storage products such as plates, micro capsules, bags, and balls continue to witness high demand
Reusable packaging formats continue to outsell other variants
Polymer to exhibit hegemony for being the most preferred material in the manufacturing of cold chain packaging
The steady growth of the food industry will continue to create opportunities
US will continue to be a lucrative market globally
Germany, France, and China will witness steady sales through 2030
“The growth of the cold storage packaging industry is gaining momentum with the surge in demand from the food & beverages industry. While the advanced cold storage packaging solutions are being devised by manufacturers, the rise in demand from pharmaceuticals industry is further fueling the sales of cold storage packaging. The steady growth of the pharmaceutical industry will complement demand from traditional channels,” says an FMI analyst.
Growing Food and Beverages Industry Spurring Growth
Cold chain packaging solutions are widely used in the food and beverages industry as they provide with the proper refrigeration during the transport and distribution of the food and beverages while preserving the quality. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as other industries witnessed waning demand, the food and beverage industry continued to post gains in many countries. Further, as supply chains relied on e-commerce, demand for efficient storage and packaging grew manifold.
Considering the change in status-quo brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that demand for cold chain packaging will continue to grow through 2022-2030.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, get customized report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12906
Who is Winning?
The key players in the global cold chain packaging market are experiencing fierce competition. In order to leverage the upcoming opportunities, they are started with launching diverse cold chain packaging solutions.
For instance,
Pelican Products launched its new range of cold storage packaging solutions such as NanoCool Instantly Cooled Parcel, Dry Ice Parcel, and others in the last year
Sonoco ThermoSafe launched its new extensive range of cold chain packaging solutions such as Durable Insulated Containers, Protective Cold Chain Packaging, and others in the last year
More Valuable Insights on Cold Chain Packaging Market
In the latest report by FMI, we offer an unbiased analysis of the global cold chain packaging market, providing historical data for the period of 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.
In order to understand the global market potential, its growth and scopes, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (pallet shippers, insulated containers, foam bricks, gel packs, protective packaging (foams sheets, etc.), phase change cold storage products (plates, micro capsules, bags and balls)), packaging formats (reusable packaging, disposable packaging), material type (polymer, polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, EPS, polyurethane, others (extruded polyisocyanurate, etc.), metal, paper), end use (food (meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, fresh produce, bakery & confectionery), beverages (alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages), pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, chemical, others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA).
Have Any Questions Regarding Cold Chain Packaging Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12906
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Corporate Headquarter
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/cold-chain-packaging-market
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here