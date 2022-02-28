Urgent Care Apps Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research

Rising demand for patient-centered treatment and increasing adoption of mobile apps for reduction in healthcare costs are driving the urgent care apps market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global urgent care apps market is projected to reach USD 7,931.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global urgent care apps market is projected to expand significantly, owing to increasing adoption of mobile apps to reduce healthcare costs. Rising demand for patient-centered treatment is anticipated to further drive the global urgent care market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry for high-quality healthcare outcomes is expected to boost the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.

However, alternative solutions such as instant messaging applications and concerns associated with cyber-attacks are expected to impede the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Urgent Care Apps industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.

The post-hospital applications segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period, which is attributable to benefits of post-hospital applications such as expense reduction, error prevention, enhanced patient outcomes, preventive care, and efficient medication management.

The trauma segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Surge in the number of roadway accidents in developing nations and rising need for post-hospital treatments are estimated to promote growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the advantages such as hosting emergency care apps in the cloud, including enhanced reliability, effective data processing, better safety, and enhanced accessibility.

The North America region is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Growing adoption of new-technology solutions in healthcare, availability of developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing penetration of smartphones are expected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Urgent Care Apps market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Urgent Care Apps market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Urgent Care Apps market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care apps market on the basis of type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication

Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care

Post-hospital Applications

Clinical Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cardiac Conditions

Stroke

Trauma

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medication Management

Emergency Care & Training

Symptom Checking

Rehabilitation

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Urgent Care Apps industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Urgent Care Apps sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Urgent Care Apps industry.

Radical Highlights of the Urgent Care Apps Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Urgent Care Apps market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Urgent Care Apps market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It also studies investment opportunities, consumption and production patterns, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, economic growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, government support, and presence of key players in each region. The key regions list comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with their market size, market share, and revenue CAGR with key factors influencing the market growth.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Urgent Care Apps Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Urgent Care Apps in this industry vertical?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

