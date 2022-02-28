Transport Cases & Boxes Market is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by the year 2030
Transport Cases & Boxes Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR-certified firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published an all-encompassing study on the global transport cases and boxes market, estimating it to expanding at a growth rate exceeding 3% in 2021. Demand is largely stimulated by prolific advancements in military spending and burgeoning developments across the global shipping industry.
Furthermore, opportunities also abound across the chemical industry, with prolific advancements in manufacturing and packaging technologies pushed by increasing concerns regarding safe and secure transportation of hazardous material. Until 2021, the chemical industry reached US$ 69.3 Mn, with UK emerging at the forefront. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their presence across Western European countries, especially, UK, Germany, and France.
For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4426
In addition, the automotive market is welcoming prominent transport cases and boxes manufacturers with open arms, with tremendous potential exhibited by the electric vehicles (EV) segment. Future Market Insights projects the automotive transport cases demand to aggrandize at nearly 4% until 2021, being valued at nearly US$ 150 Mn.
With electric car sales surpassing the 2 million mark in 2021, prospects appear extremely bright in the next five years. Hence, demand for robust packaging solutions for electric vehicle equipment is witnessing a credible rise, prompting the entry of key transport cases and boxes players.
Key Takeaways
By carrying capacity, demand for below 20 kg to remain dominant, registering 5.7 million unit sales by 2021-end
High durability and resistance to wear and tear to increase adoption of polyamide transport cases and boxes
3-5 kg transport boxes to account for nearly 40% revenue in 2021 by case weight
Extensive uptake anticipated across the military segment, followed by the chemical industry
Demand for waterproof cases and boxes to proliferate, capturing nearly 75% of the revenue share
Global transport cases and boxes market to expand at a value CAGR of 3% through 2030
“Heightening demand for container size standardization combined with concerns regarding environmental sustainability is prompting manufacturers to leverage eco-friendly solutions to enhance their product portfolios,” remarks the FMI analyst.
Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4426
Competitive Landscape
The transport cases and boxes landscape is highly competitive, attributed to the presence of a multitude of regional and global level manufacturers. Key players profiled in the transport cases and boxes report include Pelican Products, Inc., PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH, SKB Corporation, Inc., GT Line Srl, bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH, Plastica Panaro S.r.l., Thermodyne International Ltd., C.H. Ellis Company, Inc., Plasticase Inc., Gator Cases Inc., GMOHLING Transportgeräte GmbH, Cases By Source, Inc., Procases Inc., and Shell-Case Design Ltd. among others.
In August 2022, bwh Spezialkoffer introduced the ALUshape presentation cases for prominent aluminum roofing manufacturers. Likewise, in September 2022, the company unveiled its SAFEDI event box, which is individually manufactured case suitable for transporting mobile charging and power supply equipment.
In November 2022, Pelican BioThermal doled out a series of deep freezer containers of temperatures ranging between -80 degrees to -20 degrees Celsius for pharmaceutical companies to disburse COVID-19 vaccines once they receive approval from the respective countries’ regulatory authorities.
More Insights on FMI’s Transport Cases and Boxes Market Report
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global transport cases and boxes, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2030.
The study reveals growth projections on the transport cases and boxes on the basis of material type (plastic, metal, leather & others), carrying capacity (less than 20 kg, 20-50kg, 50-100 kg, 100-150 kg & 150 kg & above), end-use (military equipment, photography & music equipment, medical and fire safety equipment, measuring & communication equipment, electronics & semiconductor components, automotive & mechanical parts, chemicals, biotechnology and others), case weight (< 3 kg, 3-5 kg, 5-10 kg, 10-15 kg and > 15 kg) and waterproof feature (waterproof & non-waterproof) across seven major regions.
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4426
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Corporate Headquarter
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/transport-cases-and-boxes-market
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here