5G Cloud Gaming Shapes The Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Outlook

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G-based VR cloud games are shaping virtual reality in gaming market. 5G VR cloud is a combination of cloud, virtual reality, and 5G connectivity in gaming. Major companies operating in virtual reality in gaming sector are focused on developing 5G based VR cloud games to offer customers low latency and high bandwidth services. For instance, in May 2020, Archiact, a Canada-based VR games studio merged with Migu Co. Ltd., a China-based consumer technology company to bring VR games to its 5G cloud gaming platform. Archiact states that by teaming with Migu, it will be able to work together to establish the vision of 5G VR cloud gaming, making VR even more available.

The global virtual reality in gaming market size is expected to grow from $9.39 billion in 2021 to $12.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The change in the virtual reality in gaming industry growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $33.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29%.

The increasing adoption of VR devices is driving the growth of VR in gaming market. Virtual Reality systems create a virtual experience that appears to be real, allowing the user to interact with the 3D world and feel the scenes and objects as if they were real. In the latest generation of computer games, VR devices are employed to make the players feel immersed in the game. For instance, according to the Gaming & Media report, Oculus VR, a US-based company that develops virtual reality platforms and products sold over 1 million units of Quest 2 VR headsets in Q4 2020. Therefore, the increasing adoption of VR devices is expected to propel the growth of virtual reality in gaming market in the coming years.

In February 2020, Facebook, a US-based social networking service company acquired Sanzaru Games for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enabled Facebook's persistent interest in propping up VR gaming firms and aligning them around their goals while allowing them to operate autonomously. Sanzaru Games is a US-based video game development company.

Major players covered in the global virtual reality in gaming industry are Facebook Technologies LLC., Google, HTC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fove Inc, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Razer Inc., Oculus HR, Microsoft Corporation, ZEISS Group, Advanced Micro Devices, Sega Corporation, Kaneva LLC, Nvidia, Qualcomm, bHaptics Inc., and Electronic Arts Inc.

TBRC’s global virtual reality gaming market analysis report is segmented by component into software, hardware, by type of game into racing, adventure, fighting, shooting, mystery thriller, puzzle, science fiction, others, by device into personal computers, gaming consoles, mobile devices, by end-user into commercial space, individual.

