Blockchain in Retail Market Study Provides Trend , Growth , Top Leading Players and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Increasing focus on improving retail supply chain efficiency is a significant factor influencing market growth.

The global blockchain in retail market is projected to reach a substantially large market size of USD 60.97 Billion by 2028 and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for blockchain in retail can be attributed to increasing demand for improving retail supply chain efficiency. Blockchain technology is considered to be of immense significance in transforming omnichannel supply chains in the retail industry.

Blockchain helps in maintenance and management of chain-of-custody information, supply chain data, and autonomous transactions, and thereby assists retailers in building customer trust by bringing transparency in the movement of products. Also, implementation of blockchain in retail supply chain provides retailers better insights into the supply chain process – from beginning to end – and in turn, enables retailers to provide precise information to the end-user.

The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Blockchain in Retail Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Blockchain in Retail Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Blockchain in Retail Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global Blockchain in Retail Market .

Explanation viewpoint:

The Blockchain in Retail Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Blockchain in Retail Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts.

Key Companies in the Blockchain in Retail Market include:

Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Coinbase, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Blockpoint, Cegeka, and BTL Group

Objectives of the Study:

To provide with an exhaustive analysis on the Blockchain in Retail Market By Function, By Type, By Application and By Region.

To cater comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

To evaluate and forecast micro-markets and the overall market

To predict the market size, in key regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To record and evaluate competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions

Region wise performance of the Blockchain in Retail Market industry

North America Blockchain in Retail Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Blockchain in Retail Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Blockchain in Retail Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Blockchain in Retail Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Blockchain in Retail Market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the blockchain in retail market in terms of provider, application, size of organization, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Application Provider

Middleware Provider

Infrastructure Provider

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Identity Management

Compliance Management

Payments & Smart Contracts

Loyalty and Rewards Management

Supply Chain Management

Advertising

Others

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Key points covered in the report:

The report provides the reader with a detailed study of the global Blockchain in Retail Market , including essential data beneficial for business.

The prominent factors driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and technological advancements have been extensively discussed by the authors of the report.

A broad market categorization, based on product type, application gamut, and end-user landscape, has been included in the report.

It further entails the latest product development, incorporation of new techniques, and profiles of major competitors in the market.

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blockchain in Retail Market performance?

