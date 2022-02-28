How Is The Biogas Market Meeting The Rise In Consumer Demand?

Biogas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biogas market trends include the expansion of production facilities. Major companies operating in the biogas sector are focusing on expanding their production facilities to meet the increasing demand for renewable energy and are replacing chemical fertilizers with recycled nutrients in the production of biogas. For instance, in April 2020, Ductor, a Finnish-Swiss biotech company, is constructing three combined biofertilizer-biogas facilities in northern Poland. The facilities will generate renewable electricity and organic nitrogen fertilizer entirely from poultry waste, lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution dramatically. Two of the proposed facilities will have a 0.5MW installed capacity, while the third will have a 1MW capacity.

Europe was the largest region in the biogas market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. The regions covered in the biogas market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global biogas market size is expected to grow from $64.14 billion in 2021 to $71.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. Biogas market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $94.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The rising shift towards renewable sources of energy is expected to propel the growth of the biogas market in the coming years. Renewable energy, often known as clean energy, is derived from natural sources or procedures that are renewed regularly. Biogas is also referred to as renewable natural gas produced by the breakdown of organic matter such as animal waste and food scraps. According to International Energy Agency (IEA) global energy review 2020, renewable energy is expected to be the fastest-growing energy source in the future. In comparison to Q1 2019, global renewable energy usage in all industries rose by around 1.5% in Q1 2020 and a 1% increase in the use of renewables in the end of 2020. Therefore, the shift toward renewable sources of energy drives the growth of the biogas market.

Major players covered in the global biogas industry are PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Scandinavian Biogas, EnviTec Biogas AG, IES BIOGAS srl, Air Liquide, Weltec Biopower GmbH, Biofrigas Sweden AB, Ameresco Inc., Wartsila, Engie SA, Bio-En Power Inc., Swedish Biogas International, CH4 Biogas, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd, Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co. Ltd, Biofuel USA Corporation, Quadrogen, Viessmann, BTS-biogas, Agraferm, Gasum, Xergi A/S, Zorg Biogas, Future Biogas Limited, and AAT Biogas Technology.

TBRC’s global biogas market analysis report is segmented by source into municipal waste, industrial waste, agricultural waste, others, by application into residential, commercial, industrial, by end-user into power generation, heat generation, cogeneration, others.

