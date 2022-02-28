Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market size is expected to grow from $226.73 billion in 2021 to $269.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The asphalt, lubricating oil, grease market is expected to reach $541.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.0%. The demand for multigrade lubricants is gaining traction due to their better performance in cold climatic conditions.

The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market consists of sales of asphalt, lubricating oil and grease by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce block asphalt, asphalt paving mixture, asphalt shingle, coating materials, petroleum lubricating oil and grease. Asphalt is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum used for surfacing roads, flooring, and roofing.

Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Trends

Most of the asphalt companies are using frequency inverters in asphalt mixing process to control asphalt mixture drying time. Frequency inverter is an electronic device which transforms an AC current with fixed frequency to variable amplitude and frequency. It is used to vary the speed of rotation of the drying drum of the plant drying system so that the aggregates which are more porous receive heat from the burning flame for more time resulting in complete drying. It improves the drying process and allows the less porous asphalt to dry faster resulting in increased production.

The global lubricating oil, grease, asphalt market is segmented:

By Type: Asphalt, Other Petroleum Products

By Application: Roadways, Waterproofing, Recreation, Others

By End-Use Industry: Power Generation, Transport, Metallurgy and Metalworking, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Others

Subsegments Covered: Asphalt Paving Mixtures and Blocks, Prepared Asphalt and Tar Roofing and Siding Products, Roofing Asphalts and Pitches, Coatings and Cements

By Geography: The global asphalt, lubricating oil, grease market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market growth, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market share, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market segments and geographies, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease industry trends, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market players, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramco, BP plc, Glencore International, Guardian Industries, LLC, Owens Corning, Suncor Energy Inc, Husky Energy Inc, and CRH plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

