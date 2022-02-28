22 top fashion trends of Spring-Summer 2022
Dkstyle.gr is not a simple online clothing store but the ultimate fashion destination. At DKStyle, find new designs in terms of women's clothes, always according to the latest fashion trends 2022.”ARTEMIDA, ATHENS, GREECE, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new season is coming and the most famous fashion houses have shown which top fashion trends will dominate Spring-Summer 2022 through their catwalks.
— Depi Banagi
Trends for all tastes are waiting to be discovered, upgrading women’s clothes style!
The women’s clothes that will be worn in the Spring and Summer of 2022 were presented in DkStyle giving a taste of what will be worn more.
These are modern women’s clothes but also pieces with a timeless value that covers every style of clothing and occasion.
From simple and stylish knits and crochet to glamorous outfits with sequins and shiny metallic colors, the options are many for this period. So, let's see the top fashion trends in 2022!
1. Cutouts- Small or large cuts in clothes will remain on top this season as well. This is a sexy design that reveals the skin without exaggerating the result.
2. Fringes- Another detail that will continue to be a big trend in Spring - Summer 2022 is the fringes. The airy result they create and the beautiful movement they give to each outfit will give us an interesting alternative proposal for the dress of the season.
Far or near does not matter, as we saw many different variations on the top catwalks. The countless colors, but also the various materials from which they are made, promise to drive us crazy.
3. Super mini-skirts- Very short skirts and mini dresses will continue to be a seductive and stylish proposal for the season.
Show off legs in the most modern way and cool off on hot days of the year by making appearances that will steal the show. Some companies wanted to present a series of too-short skirts.
4. Maxi dresses and skirts- In contrast to the micro-minis, come the maxi creations of famous designers, such as those of Louis Vuitton and Givenchy.
So airy, but also knitted long dresses or skirts, decorated with fringes and not only will make our spring and summer appearances dazzling. Therefore, if not a fan of very short clothes, the maxi is an ideal choice.
5. Crochet and knitted clothes- Another top fashion trend for the Spring - Summer 2022 season is knitwear. Cropped cardigans and crocheted clothes will also be worn a lot this season.
But what will stand out the most are undoubtedly the net knitted clothes in blouses, dresses, skirts, etc.
6. Busts and bra as a crop top- The revealing for some women this trend will continue to be a top choice for our spring-summer 2022 outfit.
Plain or in combination with a jacket, the bra will be worn again as a top, making us look seductive and sexy.
7. Sequins and shine on clothes- Another season where the shine from the sequins and metallic colors will be at the top. Ideal options for evening and formal appearances that will make you shine.
Choose between clothes with more or less shine and create the most suitable for your style and occasion set. But pearl details that will adorn small or larger pieces of clothing will be just as trendy.
8. The return to fashion of 2000- Crop tops, low-rise pants, and skirts are just a few of the distinctive fashion pieces reminiscent of the Millennium.
Seeing all this on the catwalks of famous designers, one clearly understands that the fashion of that time is returning dynamically this season.
9. Fitted overalls- An interesting and seductive trend in fashion for the Spring - Summer 2022 are the fitted overalls. In monochrome or printed designs, these pieces can be the perfect choice for any time and moment.
Show off the body and take off the appearance by choosing the ideal overall for the occasion wanted.
10. Wide suits- Oversized suits in beautiful colors are a nice outfit for the Spring - Summer 2022 season. They can be worn from morning to night and create many different styles.
They can be surprisingly combined even with a t-shirt and sneakers, leading to a sporty chic outfit.
Like the most feminine outfit, one of the trendiest options for this period is the bra top. It is an elegant and sexy proposal for spring and summer looks.
11. Low-rise pants and skirts- Another trend that made its presence felt on many of the catwalks of famous houses, are the low-slung pants and the corresponding skirts.
Therefore, the well-known low-heeled ones are returning dynamically this season, reminding even more characteristically of the period of 2000.
They combine amazingly with the crop tops and bra tops that are equally at the top this season, leaving the waist and belly exposed to the eyes.
12. Cords- Another detail chosen to emphasize the female waist and not only, is undoubtedly the laces.
Therefore t-shirts, bustiers, but also pants decorated with laces that tie around the neck or waist will be a modern choice of clothing.
13. Top prints Spring - Summer 2022- In addition to the cut, patterns are also very important for a modern and dazzling outfit. For printed and not monochrome pieces, there are some top designs for the season.
Classic prints such as stripes and plaid, but also more special ones such as tie-dye and chevron will have their honor.
14. Stripes- A classic and favorite pattern that is not missing from any season is undoubtedly the stripes. Vertical or horizontal, thin or thick does not matter, as each of these designs gives the clothes style and playful mood.
With a more typical example, the stripes remain at the top this Spring - Summer.
15. Chevron- A special version of the stripe that will be worn this Spring and Summer 2022 is that of chevron. These are the oblique-wavy stripes that create a triangular shape of type V.
This particular pattern will be seen this season to completely adorn clothes or to adorn a part of them.
16. Plaid type, but mainly gingham- For some, plaid may be more reminiscent of Autumn and Winter, but this is not the case. It is another timeless and stylish print that will be continued this season.
But the design that stood out much more than the plaid is the gingham. This special plaid that reminds picnic tablecloths, but also the retro season, will be a top choice.
17. Floral- Flowers could not be missing from the fashion in the women’s clothes for the Spring - Summer 2022. But the special floral prints this season is mainly the size.
So, this year the big flowers will be worn much more than other years and especially the ones that have a red color.
18. Polka dot- Plain or in combination with large flowers, the polka dot design returns to the top of our choices.
So regardless of the size and color of the dots, the polka print will be a must.
19. Tie-dye- This chaotic colored pattern has no specific shape and is reminiscent of the hippie era, but also the 90s will continue to be an interesting choice in women’s clothing.
This is a special painting style that can be created or found ready-made. DkStyle.gr is some of the most prominent supporters of this pattern for the season.
20. Animal prints- Animals such as the Cheetah and the python will give way this season to the tabernacles that undoubtedly had their place of honor.
Maintaining in most cases the natural shades, this print made its presence felt on many catwalks.
21. Color blocking- Apart from the combinations of different intense colors that will be the top choice in women’s outfits this season, the color blocking print is reminiscent of a marriage of different colors in the same fabric that creates a cloud or square effect.
22. Mixed and matched prints- The tendency not to wear different prints in the same set has become very passive. So, the combination of various patterns is a highly trendy proposal for fashion in the Spring and Summer of 2022.
So, this season, dare and create modern spring and summer outfits by matching the plaid with the stripes, the polka dot with the floral, and anything else following the imagination.
Depi Banagi
DKstyle.gr
+30 2294 083871
info@dkstyle.gr
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
DkStyle collection 2021