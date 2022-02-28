Submit Release
News Search

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,336 in the last 365 days.

Pandemic-hit firms to enjoy preferential interest rate credit package

VIETNAM, February 28 -  

Transactions at Vietcombank's headquarters in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Loans of pandemic-hit enterprises will enjoy an interest rate cut of 2 per cent under a Government support package to remove difficulties for the businesses.

The total preferential interest rate package is worth VNĐ40 trillion, which comes from the State budget.

The proposal was drafted in the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s decree on interest rate support from the State budget for loans of enterprises, cooperatives and business households, which has been made public for comment.

According to the draft, beneficiaries of the preferential interest rate credit package are enterprises, cooperatives and business households in aviation, transportation, warehousing, tourism, accommodation-food services, education-training, agriculture, forestry, fishery, industry, manufacturing, processing, software, computer programming and IT industries.

Besides, businesses, whose loans are used for the purpose of building houses to sell or rent to workers, social houses, and renovating old apartment buildings on the list of projects announced by the Ministry of Construction, will also be beneficiaries.

Under the draft, loans of the borrowers, which have been disbursed from January 11, 2022 to December 31, 2023, will enjoy the interest rate cut. However, the borrowers will not be supported with the interest rate cut if their loans have overdue principal balances or late payment interest.

Đào Minh Tú, SBV’s deputy governor, said the Government assigned the SBV, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning and Investment, to draft the decree according to Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies and Resolution No. /NQ-CP on the socio-economic recovery and development programme of the National Assembly.

According to the draft, commercial banks will get the interest rate aid package totalling VNĐ40 trillion from the Ministry of Finance to provide the loans to the borrowers.

To prevent frauds, the draft stipulates if the borrowers use the loans for improper purposes according to the conclusions of the competent authorities, they will have to repay the interest rate cut amount for the State budget.

According to SBV Governor Nguyễn Thị Hồng, the banking industry cut lending interest rates three times totalling 1.8 percentage points in the past two years.

From July 15 to December 31, 2021, 16 commercial banks cut over VNĐ21.24 trillion (US$936 million) of loan interest for COVID-19-hit customers. Of which, Agribank made the sharpest reduction with more than VNĐ5.51 trillion for more than 3.5 million customers. It was followed by Vietcombank with VNĐ4.63 trillion for 269,644 customers and BIDV with more than VNĐ4.12 trillion for 452,746 customers.

Besides the Government’s preferential interest rate package, the banking industry will strive to continually reduce the lending rate by 0.5-1 percentage points in 2022 and 2023. — VNS           

 

 

You just read:

Pandemic-hit firms to enjoy preferential interest rate credit package

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.