Uzbekistan, Russia Presidents talk over the phone

UZBEKISTAN, February 27 - On February 25, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The leaders of the two countries discussed several current issues of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia.

The Heads of state considered the progress of practical implementation of the agreements reached as a result of contacts at the highest level, including the promotion of cooperation projects in trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Views were also exchanged on the international and regional agenda, including the current situation around Ukraine.

Source: UzA

