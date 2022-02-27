Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Turkey Leaders consider issues of further enhancing multifaceted collaboration

On February 26, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The President of Uzbekistan warmly congratulated the Leader of Turkey on his birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, well-being and great success, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Turkey.

The Presidents considered the current issues on the bilateral agenda.

The stable and dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey was noted with satisfaction.

Intensive contacts continue at different levels, and mutual trade indicators are growing. The scale of cooperation between the leading regions and enterprises of the two countries is enhancing, and several large investment and infrastructure projects are being jointly implemented. Important cultural and humanitarian programs are being carried out.

Uzbekistan, Turkey leaders paid special attention to the preparation of the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Tashkent city.

Views were also exchanged on the issues of international politics and interaction within the framework of regional structures.

The telephone conversation took place in a traditionally friendly and trusting atmosphere.

