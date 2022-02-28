Sodium & Calcium Caseinates Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Surging demand for sodium & calcium caseinates as an additive in the food & beverage industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sodium & Calcium Caseinates market research report by Reports and Data offers a panoramic overview of the market size, market share, and current and emerging trends of Sodium & Calcium Caseinates market on a global and regional scale. The global Sodium & Calcium Caseinates Market is expected to reach USD 1.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to the growing applications of sodium caseinate.

Sodium & calcium caseinate finds application as a nutritional supplement, thickening agent, emulsifying agent, and stabilizing agent in food, including bread, candy, biscuits, cakes, gravy, yogurt, meat, and seafood. In sausage, sodium caseinate may be applied to make uniform distribution of fat, and improve the adhesion characteristic of meat. Moreover, in ice creams, the application of the chemical assist in the prevention of sugar contraction and condensation.

The growing use of sodium and calcium caseinate as an intermediate in the pharmaceutical industry is projected to drive the market demand in the forecast period. These are non-toxic, inexpensive, and highly stable chemicals. Sodium caseinate, owing to its physicochemical and structural properties, provides beneficial functionalities as drug delivery vehicles. Also, it is used in pharmaceutical formulations for the re-mineralization of carious lesions in dental enamel.

According to a survey, sodium caseinate has the highest reported maximum concentration of use, and it is used at around 96.9% in bath oils, salts, and tablets.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to open a window of opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The growing demand for sodium & calcium caseinates in Latin America is projected to be mostly driven by the expansion of the food & beverage industry.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Key participants include AMCO Proteins, Erie Foods International Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Farbest Brands, Fonterra Cooperative Group, American casein Company, Israel Chemicals Limited, Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH, Milk Specialties Co., and Foodchem International Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, sodium caseinate contributed to a larger market share of more than 60.0% in 2018.

By grade, food-grade sodium & calcium caseinate held a larger market share in 2018. This grade is considered safe from consumption by humans. These chemicals are used as an emulsifying agent, thickening agent, and stabilizing agent, among others

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is likely to grow at a faster rate of 7.8% in the period 2019-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By application, pharmaceutical applications are anticipated to witness a growth rate of 5.5% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to the growth of the food & beverage industry, especially in developing nations, such as China and India, in the region

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sodium & calcium caseinates market on the basis of type, grade, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Sodium Caseinate

Calcium Caseinate

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients' requirements.

