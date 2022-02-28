Healthcare Heroes NFT Project With Incredible Utilities Launching, Created by Healthcare Workers

Choose your Hero

Healthcare Heroes NFT 10k Project using amazing artwork & providing incredible utilities to launch, created by healthcare workers for healthcare workers.

With incredible utilities and future airdrops, this is an exclusive NFT project by Healthcare Workers 4 Healthcare Workers” — The Founders

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma, USA, 28 February , 2022 – It's not just another NFT project; it's one created by healthcare workers for healthcare workers, with incredible benefits for holders. With 10,000 unique pieces to be distributed, the new NFT project, Healthcare Heroes NFT, is built on the Ethereum blockchain and sets out to begin the mission of changing the healthcare industry to Web 3.0. Our extremely gifted artist developed stunning artwork for the project, depicting healthcare workers from all walks of life in a variety of settings.

• 10k generative PFP NFT healthcare heroes project

• 20% of profits going toward healthcare workers and related charities

• Each holder will receive multiple utilities which will be revealed throughout the launch and more future benefits & airdrops

• Community building to support and represent members in the healthcare industry

• Amazing artwork by the talented, Savannah Rose

NFT Healthcare Heroes is forming a community of healthcare professionals. One of the project's main goals is to bring together healthcare workers from all around the world, and use the collective strength of a large group to affect change in the profession. On platforms such as Discord, Twitter, LinkedIN, Instagram, and Facebook, holders will have access to a community of healthcare workers.

Healthcare Heroes was founded by Henny and Sia, who are both active healthcare workers and NFT enthusiasts. Their vision is for each holder to be proud to be a part of the community and to help change the healthcare industry's future.

Holders will enjoy a variety of benefits, which will be announced as the launch date approaches. Massive collaborations and partnerships have been arranged and will be disclosed soon. These utilities are just the start of a massive industry-wide transformation.

One of the first benefits Healthcare Heroes NFT will provide to the healthcare industry is a massive contribution to Charity. A whopping 20% of all proceeds from the project will be donated to a variety of industry organizations. We will choose five of the most significant healthcare charities and donate 4% of our total revenue to each of them.

Several large industrial businesses, have sought to be a part of the initiative since the beginning. All of these perks and relationships will benefit our NFT holders directly. Healthcare Heroes has longer-term intentions in the space, and holders will receive air drops and other perks as time goes on.

Healthcare Heroes' long-term goal is to create a thriving, Web 3.0-savvy community dedicated to healthcare innovation. To be the forerunners and leaders in reforming and assisting the healthcare industry in its transition to Web 3.0. Now is your chance to join us and make a difference in our sector, while enjoying all of the benefits that come with being a Healthcare Heroes NFT holder.

