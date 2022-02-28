Philippines is considered as one of the finest in medical education especially as cost of pursuing Medical education is much lower than other countries such as USA, Australia, China, etc.: Ken Research

The report covers Philippines Medical Education Market Growth Rate, Philippines Medical Education Market Major Players, Philippines Medical Education Market Outlook, Philippines Medical Education Market Research Report, Philippines Medical Education Market Revenue, Philippines Medical Education Market Share, Philippines Medical Education Market Size, Philippines Medical Education Sector, Philippines Ophthalmology Education Market, Philippines Physician Education Market, Physician Courses in Metro Manila, Physicians in Philippines, Private Medical Colleges in Philippines, Public Medical Colleges in Philippines.

Bachelor in Science is an essential Degree to purse MD in Philippines which collectively makes the Bachelors for Physician for 5 Years.

Specialized Courses in Philippines include Anesthesiology, Gynecology, Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology and more.

Our Lady Fatima is one the top university with a high of campuses across Philippines which eventually make it one of the top universities in terms of Intake and Graduate.

Popularity of Philippines Medical Education Market: Philippines is country with a population of 109.5 Mn and faces a huge shortage of Primary Healthcare workers and medical doctors to its population which is 25/10,000.Hence, in past few years many initiatives are taken by the Philippines government to increase the inclination of the students towards medical education. Most public and private medical colleges offer theoretical as well as training based education system. All medical aspirants need to undergo Examination to pursue Bachelor in Medical Science and become a Physician. It takes roughly 10-13 years to become a specialized doctor in Philippines.

Enablers of Medical Education in Philippines: Philippines are considered as one of the finest places for medical education in the world especially for International Students. It provides with range of Public and Private Colleges which vary in the course structure and fee for both domestic and international students. Public colleges have relatively less fee than the private institution. Philippines provide a very welcoming environment to its International students with no language barrier and cheap cost of living.

Specialized Courses in Philippines: There are many specialized courses available in the Philippines Education System such as Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal medicine, Ophthalmology, Anesthesiology and more. Specialization in Philippines is regarded as residency program as well the fellowship program (Training Programs) for collectively 5 Years. There is a dedicated board for each specialization that conducts an exam which is mandatory for every doctor to qualify to become a specialist.

The report titled " Landscape of Philippines Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate " by Ken Research suggested that the Colleges have faced a slight downfall in terms of No. of Intake, Enrollment and Graduates amid COVID-19. On an average, it takes 13 years to become a specialist in Philippines including both theatrical and clinical training. Major merits of pursuing medicine in Philippines Universities are factors such as no language barrier, cheap cost of living, free style education and high opportunities.

Key Segments Covered:-

Market Segmentation basis Type of Institution (Number of Colleges)

Private College

Public College

Market Segmentation basis Region (Number of Colleges)

Central Region

Southern Region

Northern Region

Market Segmentation basis Prominent Locations (Number of Colleges)

Metro Manila

South Luzon

Mindanao

North and Central Luzon

Visayas

Physician

Admission Process

Intake Status

Selection Process

Total No. of Graduates

Total Number of Intake

Internal Medicine

Admission Process

Intake Status

Selection Process

Total No. of Graduates

Total Number of Intake

Ophthalmology

Admission Process

Intake Status

Selection Process

Total No. of Graduates

Total Number of Intake

Key Target Audience:-

Public Medical Colleges

Private Medical Colleges

Aspiring students of Bachelor in Medical Education

Aspiring students of Master in Medical Education especially Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2020

2020 Study Period: 2016–2020

2016–2020 Historical Period: 2016-2020

Colleges Covered:-

Landscape on Philippines Top 10 Medical Education institutions include colleges,

Our Lady of Fatima University

University of Santo Tomas

Far Eastern University

University of the East

MHAM College of Medicine

De La Salle Medical and Health sciences Institute

Southwestern University

Davao Medical School Foundation Inc.

Saint Louis University

Ateneo De Manila University

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Philippines Medical Education Introduction

Detailed Landscape of Private and Public Colleges

Market Ecosystem

Market Segmentation basis Institution and Regions

Admission Process for both Bachelor and Master Course

Detailed Analysis on Physician Courses (Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates)

Detailed Analysis on Internal Medicine Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates)

Detailed Analysis on Ophthalmology Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates)

Major Players in Philippines Medical Education Market

Philippines Medical Education Market

Philippines Ophthalmology Education Market

Philippines Internal Medicine Education Market

Philippines Physician Education Market

Philippines Education Market

Ophthalmologists in Philippines

Internist in Philippines

Physicians in Philippines

MBBS in Philippines

MD in Philippines

Medical Higher Education in Philippines

Medical Graduates in Philippines

Philippines Education Board

Growth of Ophthalmology Education Market in Philippines

Growth of Internal Medicine Education Market in Philippines

Growth of Physician Education Market in Philippines

Philippines Ophthalmology Education College Course Fee

Philippines MBBS Education College Course Fee

Philippines Physician Education College Course Fee

Philippines Internal Medicine Education College Course Fee

Major Colleges for Internal Medicine in Philippines

Related Reports:-

Landscape of Vietnam Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum Began with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate Acceptable Professional Standards

Vietnam Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are lack of standard entrance exam, Statutory and Regulatory Body like Medical Council, Lack of standardized entry channels for Residency programmes, Diverse syllabi and heavy reliance on theoretical foundations. Major Enabler in the Vietnam Medical Education Market is mostly the capacity to accommodate medical students and imbalance in the medical ecosystem with increase in support staff like optometrist and technicians.

Landscape of Thailand Medical Education Market-Increasing Number of Top Rated Universities coupled with Undertaking Cutting Edge Research Driving the Industry

Medical Education in Thailand has seen a long journey with various turns with intense progress. The journey has given the system its fair share of challenges to deal with issues including keeping pace with rapidly changing knowledge and installing same coping abilities in the students, maintaining quality of training of students with their increasing demand, mental health issues arising for medical students under heavy pressure, funds and scholarships to arrange the education, to retain good quality staff and lack of private investment in medical education.

Various factors that drive the growth of Medical Education Sytem in Thailand are expensive public infrastructure and universal coverage, postgraduate program is in alignment with international standards, the brain drain is at lower level in comparison to its neighbouring countries because majority of education is in Thai, changes in the need of society, changes in the nature of students, evolution in learning and teaching processes, rapid changes in technologies supporting medical practices and education, enormous explosion in medical knowledge and changes in the health system.

Landscape of Indonesia Medical Education Market- Consistent Changes In The Course Curriculum Helping Indonesian Medical Education System to Improve Skills of Medical Graduates

Indonesia Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro-challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical professionals prevailing in the Industry. Some of the common challenges faced by the Industry are high fees of medical programs, absence of standardized admission process, and difficulty to crack exams. The Industry also faces a major challenge in the form of learning outcomes, there is a disparity between the skills of graduates and the needs of employers. Hence Medical Education needs a curriculum that improves the skills of the graduates.

Major Enabler in the Indonesia Medical Education Market is mostly the great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants provided by the country owing to factors such as a large number of medical schools, good infrastructure, high employment opportunities, and excellent scholarship schemes.

Landscape of Malaysia Medical Education Market-Growth in Medical Graduates, Pushing Candidates to Seek Specialization Contributing to Medical Workforce

Malaysia Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some challenges are opening up over the time however some challenges have become stagnant. Enablers in the Malaysia Medical Education Market are mostly apprehending for the international students.

