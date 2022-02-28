Vertical Farming Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for organic food and the scarcity of natural resources are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for organic food and the scarcity of natural resources are driving the demand of the market.

The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system's adoption. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system. The scarcity of space in the densely populated countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the vertical farming method. The advantages of growing crops close to urban areas and the reduction in transportation costs are expected to fuel the vertical farming market's growth over the forecast period.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/238

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Key participants include

Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building-based

Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Climate Control

Lighting

Hydroponic Components

Sensors

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Vertical Farming market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Vertical Farming market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Major benefits of the Vertical Farming report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2019-2027

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market

Key Objectives of the Global Vertical Farming Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Vertical Farming market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/238

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-vertical-farming-market