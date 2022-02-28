Brooke Luciano McKeever of ULTRARED LIGHT THERAPY to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CORONA DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you exercise or play sports, the older you get, the more your body will begin to break down due to injury, illness and hormonal changes. It begins with inflammation, then muscle fatigue, decreased range of motion, a greater propensity for injuries, invariably leading to chronic pain.

But if we could somehow flood our cells with the right energy at the right wavelengths and frequency, it is possible we could stimulate cell regeneration, tissue repair, enhance blood flow, accelerate metabolism, and relieve pain.

Using the latest advances in LED technology, photobiomodulation or Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT) is a stunning scientific breakthrough that harnesses the natural therapeutic power of light to treat inflammation, wounds, aches and pains, and strengthen your immune system.

Brooke Luciano is the founder of UltraRed Light Therapy, a wellness clinic specializing in pulsed red and near infrared light therapy.

“UltraRed Light offers a safe and effective alternative to traditional prescription medication or surgical procedures,” says Brooke, “and it has been shown to deliver powerful therapeutic benefits. It enables our clients to heal themselves.”

Nicknamed the “Light Ninja Warrior,” Brooke has been using light therapy herself for nearly 20 years. It changed her life so profoundly that she felt compelled to help others through the same approach.

“I was told I needed neck surgery after a car accident,” recalls Brooke. “I started doing the light therapy on my neck and I was able to avoid surgery. More importantly, it helped change the quality of my life. Then it became a profession.”

According to Brooke, Ultra Red Light Therapy stimulates healing at a cellular level. Flexible pads of light, with over 1200 LEDs, are positioned on the body and different wavelengths and frequencies are determined for treatment.

“Mitochondria are like little power plants in the cells,” explains Brooke. “The mitochondria absorb these wavelengths of light that correlate with colors. What happens next is a photochemical reaction. Inflammation goes down, accelerating the healing process. We can cover two large treatment areas for both acute and systemic benefits.”

The FDA-approved LightMD system we use is the most powerful device on the market. Clients can buy or rent the LightMD device through UltraRed Light Therapy.

Says Brooke: “We are passionate about LightMD and providing it to our community and expanding the community nationwide and around the world.”

