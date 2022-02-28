India Textile Recycling Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Analysis and Future Scope
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India Textile Recycling Market is expected to experience steady growth during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product Type, Textile Waste, Distribution Channel, End Use, Region.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Industry Definition and Application:
Textile recycling is the method of reusing and reprocessing scraps, fibrous waste materials, fabric, etc. These materials consist of discarded clothes, carpets, footwear, furniture, tires, and other non-durable goods. Textile recycling offers numerous economic and environmental benefits, such as curbing chemical dyes, optimum energy and water consumption, minimizing land and water pollution, reducing dependence on virgin fibers, etc.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing environmental concerns towards the emission of greenhouse gases during the production of synthetic and polyester fabrics are driving the India textile recycling market. In addition to this, the rising demand for recycled textiles to minimize waste incineration, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, depletion of raw materials, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, various recycling companies and non-government organizations (NGOs) are undertaking numerous initiatives to promote textile recycling in the country. Some of these initiatives include door-to-door pickup of old garments and the installation of cloth collection bins across public places. Besides this, the introduction of eco-clothes made out of recycled textiles, plastics, and other organic raw materials is expected to fuel the market for textile recycling in India over the coming years.
India Textile Recycling Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented on the basis of Product Type, Textile Waste, Distribution Channel, End Use, Region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Cotton Recycling
Wool Recycling
Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling
Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling
Others
Breakup by Textile Waste:
Pre-consumer Textile
Post-consumer Textile
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online Channel
Retail & Departmental Stores
Breakup by End Use:
Apparel
Industrial
Home Furnishings
Non-woven
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
