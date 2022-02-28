India Textile Recycling Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Analysis and Future Scope

India Textile Recycling Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India Textile Recycling Market is expected to experience steady growth during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product Type, Textile Waste, Distribution Channel, End Use, Region.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Textile recycling is the method of reusing and reprocessing scraps, fibrous waste materials, fabric, etc. These materials consist of discarded clothes, carpets, footwear, furniture, tires, and other non-durable goods. Textile recycling offers numerous economic and environmental benefits, such as curbing chemical dyes, optimum energy and water consumption, minimizing land and water pollution, reducing dependence on virgin fibers, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing environmental concerns towards the emission of greenhouse gases during the production of synthetic and polyester fabrics are driving the India textile recycling market. In addition to this, the rising demand for recycled textiles to minimize waste incineration, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, depletion of raw materials, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, various recycling companies and non-government organizations (NGOs) are undertaking numerous initiatives to promote textile recycling in the country. Some of these initiatives include door-to-door pickup of old garments and the installation of cloth collection bins across public places. Besides this, the introduction of eco-clothes made out of recycled textiles, plastics, and other organic raw materials is expected to fuel the market for textile recycling in India over the coming years.

India Textile Recycling Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of Product Type, Textile Waste, Distribution Channel, End Use, Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

Others

Breakup by Textile Waste:

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores

Breakup by End Use:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India



