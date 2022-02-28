Lateral Fitness Equipment Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast

Lateral Fitness Equipment Market Report

Lateral fitness equipment refers to a device or machine that is required for physical exercise. It is embedded with a smooth 3D motion from a vertical elliptical stepping to an active side-to-side motion. It challenges the entire body for conditioning and improved results. It aids in providing operational challenges, burning more calories, achieving a faster heart rate, and strengthening and protecting the knees. Besides this, lateral fitness equipment also targets glutes, hips, inner and outer thighs, etc., and is widely used by individuals recovering from an injury.

Lateral Fitness Equipment Market Trends:

The elevating levels of urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and the rising consumption of fast food are driving the lateral fitness equipment market. In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of arthritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases across the globe, is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating penetration of the high-speed internet and the strong influence of social media platforms are encouraging people to enroll in online fitness classes worldwide. This, in turn, is catalyzing the product demand. Apart from this, the growing sales of lateral fitness equipment via online channels offering discounts and at-home delivery are further impelling the global market. Moreover, continuous product innovations and rising investments in advertisements are expected to fuel the lateral fitness equipment market in the coming years.

Lateral Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Core Health & Fitness LLC., Cybex International Inc. (Brunswick Corporation), IFIT.com (ICON Health & Fitness), Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nautilus Inc., Technogym S.p.A, Total Fitness Equipment and True Fitness Technology Inc.

Breakup by Type:

Treadmill

Elliptical

Exercise Bike

Shoulder Press Machines

Chest Press Machine

Breakup by Body Type:

Upper Body

Lower body

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by End User:

Gyms and Fitness Centres

Household

Therapeutic Hospitals

Hotels and Corporate Offices

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: ( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

