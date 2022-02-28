Frederick Fisher of Fisher Consulting Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you buy an insurance policy, you hope you never have to use it. As a result, you don't really know if you bought a good policy until you need it. And that is not the time you want a surprise.

Unfortunately, many professionals and consumers come to find they are underinsured.

If you're not familiar with insurance, and most people aren't, can you rely on an insurance agent or broker to tell you what you need to know?

The truth, according to Frederick Fisher, is that as much as you may expect your insurance agent or broker to advise you and make recommendations, their obligation is only to obtain the coverage a consumer requests. They have no duty to advise you and may often utilize a wholesale intermediary to assist in coverage placement.

“What you're really buying is how the company responds when you think your claim should be covered,” says Fisher. “Wholesale brokers typically advertise themselves as a skilled team of first-class professionals with unrivaled expertise, but when they are sued, these same brokers will claim they are merely a conduit filling an order.”

Frederick Fisher is a professional liability specialist, risk management consultant and the founder of Fisher Consulting Group, where he provides specialty lines of insurance-related consulting services, including expert witness services, litigation strategies and support and claim prevention.

Fisher has spent decades in the insurance industry. He spent the first 20 years of his career as a professional liability claims investigator. Through The Fisher Associates, he provided claims investigation services and resolution services for insurance companies, as well as management consulting, loss control consulting and claims auditing for numerous self-insured and reinsurance clients. Later, as the founder of ELM Insurance Brokers, he provided financial security to his customers while allowing his competitors to simply sell someone some insurance.

“I have always been concerned with the financial security of my customer,” says Fisher. “That's how I conducted our business affairs when I ran a claims company and it’s how I ran an insurance brokerage.

“It’s about providing financial protection, not just selling some insurance,” says Fisher. “Too many businesses are focused on revenue. They don't care what they sell. This is what distinguishes us from our competitors. Because we held ourselves as experts, we delivered expertise. They wanted to sell insurance. We provided financial security.”

Specialty lines insurance is a complicated area of insurance and highly specialized, geared towards certain types of professionals such as insurance agents and brokers, lawyers, real estate agents and brokers, as well as architects, accountants and engineers.

“My entire career has been about making sure that the policy provided is what any reasonable person would expect it to cover, whether you are a doctor, lawyer or an architect,” says Fisher. “The policy wording is critically important.”

Today, Fisher provides his expertise to help others provide the same to their clients.

Close Up Radio will feature Frederick Fisher in an interview with Jim Masters on March 2nd at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.fishercg.com