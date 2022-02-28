Submit Release
News Search

There were 169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,267 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3000610

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 02/27/2022 at 1811 hours. 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Holliday Drive/Sycamore Lane Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident/ Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Mark A. McIntire                                              

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle striking a mailbox and a telephone pole in the area of Holliday Drive and Sycamore Lane in the Town of Shaftsbury. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to State Police arrival. After speaking with witnesses it was determined the operator of the vehicle was Mark A. McIntire of Bennington, Vermont.

 

State Police located McIntire a short time later at his residence and also located his vehicle which sustained heavy damage. McIntire was subsequently issued a citation ordering him to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 04/04/2022 at 0815 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/04/2022 at 0815 hours.             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.