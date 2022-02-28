Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000610

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/27/2022 at 1811 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Holliday Drive/Sycamore Lane Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident/ Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Mark A. McIntire

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle striking a mailbox and a telephone pole in the area of Holliday Drive and Sycamore Lane in the Town of Shaftsbury. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to State Police arrival. After speaking with witnesses it was determined the operator of the vehicle was Mark A. McIntire of Bennington, Vermont.

State Police located McIntire a short time later at his residence and also located his vehicle which sustained heavy damage. McIntire was subsequently issued a citation ordering him to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 04/04/2022 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/04/2022 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

