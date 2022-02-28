Electric Truck Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast 2026

Electric Truck Market

Electric Truck Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Electric Truck Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the electric truck market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expected to grew at a CAGR of around 20% during the next five years.

An electric truck refers to a commercial vehicle operating on rechargeable batteries for transporting cargo. It is reliable and cost-effective,minimizes carbon emission and vehicular noise, and equipped with regenerative braking systems and automatic start and stop facilities. It is manufactured using lightweight materials and widely available in hybrid variants that operate via both fuel-gas and battery-operated engines.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Electric Truck Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, burgeoning automotive industry, and rising consumer preferences for hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs)are among the major factors positively influencing the market. In addition to this, governing authorities of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric trucks, minimize the consumption of fossil fuels and consequently reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions, which is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, various technological advancements, including enhancements in the electronic charging infrastructure and the usage of magnetic resonance for wireless vehicle charging, are other factors anticipated to drive the market

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-truck-market/requestsample

Global Electric Truck 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, FAW Group Co. Ltd., Navistar Inc., PACCAR Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc., Scania AB (Volkswagen AG), Tata Motors Limited, Tesla Inc. and Tevva Motors Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, vehicle type, propulsion, range and application.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light-duty Truck

Medium-duty Truck

Heavy-duty Truck

Breakup by Propulsion:

Battery Electric Truck

Hybrid Electric Truck

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck

Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Breakup by Range:

0-150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Breakup by Application:

Logistics

Municipal

Construction

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United State,Canada)

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan,India, South Korea,Australia, Indonesia,Others)

Europe: (Germany,France,United Kingdom,Italy,Spain,Russia,Others

Latin America: (Brazi,Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3tepWf5

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse related reports:

India Incense Sticks Market Report: https://bit.ly/3hq8XAJ

Commercial Telematics Market: https://bit.ly/36GOCoF

Industrial Sensors Market 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3Hq8yc3

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: https://bit.ly/3HtRfqO

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market: https://bit.ly/3K27xZz

Photomask Market 2022-2027: https://bit.ly/3BZMJz9

Biocides Market: https://bit.ly/3hlrPks

Fingerprint Sensor Market: https://bit.ly/36Cn97A

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: https://bit.ly/3IusxrC

Logistics Robots Market: https://bit.ly/33WW91I

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.