CELEBRITIES DAZZLE IN PLATINUM JEWELRY AT THE 28TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS
Hailee Steinfeld wears platinum jewelry to the 28th Annual SAG Awards (image credit Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)
Statement Earrings Were Popular on the Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominees and presenters dazzled in platinum jewelry designs at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the couture gowns and added timeless Hollywood glamour.
The most noticeable platinum jewelry trend was statement earrings as seen on Salma Hayek, Piper Perabo, Hailee Steinfeld, Nicole Kidman, and Kirsten Dunst.
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Harry Winston, Fred Leighton, Kwiat, and Tiffany & Co. chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.
The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:
Salma Hayek in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
• Winston Cluster chandelier earrings with diamonds (16.04 carats), set in platinum
• Spiral ring with diamonds (4.62 carats), set in platinum
Piper Perabo in jewelry by Fred Leighton and Kwiat set in platinum
• Cascade double drop fringe earrings with diamonds by Kwiat (over 5 carats), set in platinum
• 1920’s cushion light purplish-pink sapphire and diamond ring by Fred Leighton (11 carats), set in platinum
Hailee Steinfeld in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® vine drop earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® vine bypass ring with diamonds, set in platinum
Nicole Kidman in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
• Fifth Avenue Crossover earrings with diamonds (21.81 carats), set in platinum
• Winston Cluster bracelet with diamonds (19.50 carats), set in platinum
• Winston Cluster ring with pear-shaped diamond (4.83 carats), set in platinum
Kirsten Dunst in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum
• Fred Leighton early 20th century diamond scallop cluster earrings by Suzanne Belperron, set in platinum
Lady Gaga in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Ring with a diamond (over 8 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
Selena Gomez in jewelry by Bulgari set in platinum
• Ring with a cushion-cut Columbian emerald (9.89 carats), set in platinum
Greta Lee in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® graduated necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
Helen Mirren in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
• Secret Cluster earrings with diamonds and pink sapphires (12.3 carats), set in platinum
• Secret Cluster bracelet with diamonds and pink sapphires (20.09 carats), set in platinum
• Winston Cluster ring with diamonds (3.92 carats), set in platinum
Meryl Streep in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum
• Art Deco necklace with diamonds (8.0 carats) and onyx, set in platinum
Julianna Margulies in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum
• Art Deco ring with an Old European cut diamond (3.50 carats), set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
