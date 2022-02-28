Master Life Coach and Reiki Master Sarah Vie to be Featured on Close Up Radio

REHOBOTH BEACH, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midlife can be an extremely difficult time for women. Dealing with hormonal changes, stagnancy, major life transitions, aging, and shifts in careers and relationships, we get stuck in our limiting beliefs from our past and we become uncertain what to do next. To rebalance our lives and navigate our way, a great support system is critical. That’s why working with the right coach or mentor is absolutely essential in order to make midlife our best life yet.

Sarah is a gifted Spiritual Mentor, Coach, Energy Healer, and acclaimed author of the best selling book Let Your Inner Golden Sparkle Shine.

“At fifty eight years old, recently uncoupled from a thirty year marriage, I am embracing the joy of transforming the next chapter of my life,” says Sarah. “I specialize in guiding women to their quiet center of who they are and help them embrace this magnificent time. This time can be filled with inner self-reflection and inner wisdom. I help women tap into their full potential, heal emotional wounds, and gracefully step into their feminine divine power.”

Ever since she was a young child, Sarah was on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. She reveled in bringing people joy, a nurturing soul with a fierce heart, but never truly was able to express herself. She married and raised four children and when she became an empty nester she realized it was time to pursue new exciting interests. She went back to school and after much needed soul searching recognized that coaching was her true purpose and calling. As an “uncoupled” woman, she has embarked on an exciting new life where the possibilities are endless. Sarah reminds us how all healing comes from within and we can move forward at any age with more wisdom and independence than we ever had in our younger years.

Today, through her dynamic “clearing” approach, she has created positive change for hundreds of women who now have a healthier, happier and purpose filled outlook. Sarah’s mission is to help as many women as she can who are striving to live a radiant life of sustainable change integrating body, mind, and spirit.

“If we choose to reinvent ourselves by healing limiting stories in our 40s and 50s, we can accomplish anything and live an incredibly purpose filled and passionate life.”

Sarah says your inner feeling is your magnet. If you are living in fear, that's what you will attract. When you live in love you attract people with the same warm hearted energy. You become a powerful manifestor for all things we desire when we become that energy.

Not only is Sarah an excellent spiritual life coach, she is also known for her incredibly gifted energy healing. Working skillfully with the chakras, the spiritual energy center within our bodies, she will keep us balanced and grounded as much as possible. The sooner we unblock our chakras, the more rapidly we will be filled with abundance, peace, authentic joy. and true Love.

In her upcoming radio interview, Sarah will also be discussing her recently released best selling book Let your Inner Golden Sparkle Shine that has also been making tremendous waves.

“Let your Inner Golden Sparkle Shine loves and honors the little girl inside of me . It helps parents and children cultivate their magnificence by trusting in their own intuition to live more mindfully and truthfully and realize we all have the ability to find our sparkle. The story is for children, but the message is for all of us.”

Even Sarah’s website dazzles brightly with the most relatable endearing pictures of optimism.

Additionally, she is also working on her next book, What I wish I had known, about her life journey of healing and when we appropriately heal ourselves, we can subsequently help our children and the next generation.

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams no matter what your age. Continue to let your sparkle sparkle and live with passion and gusto in everything you do. I am here to show you how to reach for the stars and attune to your incredible potential.”

Close Up Radio will feature Sarah Vie in an interview with Jim Masters on March 2nd at 11 a.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit https://sarahvie.com/

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno