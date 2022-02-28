Plastic Surgery Instruments Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global plastic surgery instruments market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Plastic surgery instruments are manufactured using sterile materials, such as fiber and metal. These instruments are non-corrosive, non-allergenic, and sterilizable and help in performing surgeries on different body parts, such as the craniomaxillofacial and musculoskeletal. In recent times, the demand for plastic surgery instruments has increased based on the growing number of individuals undergoing reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries.

Market Trends

The increasing consumer consciousness towards physical appearances, especially among the aging population for skin rejuvenation, is significantly driving the market for plastic surgery instruments. The rising adoption of plastic surgery instruments for preserving vascularity, healing wounds, and improving the aesthetic and functional well-being of the body is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures, along with several innovations in tissue engineering, gene therapy, alloplastic materials, and computer-assisted imaging technology, are also bolstering the market for advanced plastic surgery instruments.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Anthony Products Inc.

Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Blink Medical

BMT Medizintechnik GmbH

Bolton Surgical Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART)

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Sklar Corporation

Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, procedure, end user and geography.

Breakup by Type

Handheld Instruments

Forceps

Scissors

Needle Holders

Retractors

Others

Electrosurgical Instruments

Bipolar Instruments

Monopolar Instruments

Others

Breakup by Procedure:

Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Procedures

Face and Head Cosmetic Procedures

Body and Extremities Cosmetic Procedures

Reconstructive Surgery

Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Congenital Deformity Correction

Tumor Removal

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

