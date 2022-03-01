Luxury Cycling Through the Hidden Wonders of North Florida

Having grown up in north Florida, I was always amazed that so few tourists stopped to visit. We decided to open the doors to this area to cyclists, who enjoy exploring away from the tourist throngs” — Tom Sheehan

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most travelers to Florida breeze right past the northern part of the state en route to Disney and the beaches. But this region of the sunshine state is a treasure trove for visitors with its long history, flavorful southern cuisine, luxurious bed & breakfasts and quiet rural roads to explore by bicycle. Pedalers' Historic North Florida Bike Tour takes travelers from coast to coast through the hidden wonders. This 6 day bicycle tour departs during the fall and spring months led by cyclists from the area who know the secret BBQ joints and traffic free bike trails.

Pedalers' Historic North Florida Bike Tour begins in quiet Steinhatchee, a small fishing village on the Gulf of Mexico, where guests enjoy lodging in southern cracker style cottages. Cyclists spin along sections of the Nature Coast Rail Trail en route to historic Micanopy, with a break for one night perched on the banks of the Suwannee River near Old Town. Micanopy was the first town in Florida built after Spain relinquished the territory to the USA. Continuing towards the Atlantic, cyclists spend a night in the ornate Grand Gables In in Palatka, before reaching St Augustine the first European settlement in Florida and the oldest continuously inhabited city.

According to Tom Sheehan, founder of Pedalers "Having grown up in north Florida, I was always amazed that so few tourists stopped to see what was here. We decided to open the doors to this region to cyclists, who enjoy exploring areas away from the tourist throngs".

The Historic North Florida Bike Tour is a full supported, inn to inn bicycle tour. Guests are led by cyclists from the region, who know all the off the beaten path cafés, sites and quiet back roads. Evenings are spent in upscale historic bed & breakfasts 5 nights, with a simple mom & pop motel in Old Town. The group wanders out each night to local restaurants and cafés to explore the many varied southern cuisines, from fresh seafood and oysters to award winning southern BBQ to good old fashion family style dishes. The tour is priced from $3295 for six days including lodging (double occupancy), all meals, bicycle usage, tour guides, support van for baggage and a lift when desired and admission to select sites along the way. Join in departures are scheduled for spring (March-May) and fall (Sept-Oct), with private trips also available year round.

For more information: https://pedalers.travel/florida-bicycle-tour-cycling-historic-north.htm

Email: tours@pedalers.travel

Messenger: http://m.me/Pedalers.Travel

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/13522803398