Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Share 2021-26 | Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) is a reusable unit of logic, cell, or chip layout design. It is primarily developed to be leased out to various vendors as a foundational component for different chip designs and advanced devices. SIPs are adopted for processors, peripherals, interconnects, and memory drives. They are usually distributed either as soft IP blocks that can be synthesized according to any manufacturing process, or hard IP blocks that are only used for specific implementation.

Market Trends

The expanding electronics industry and widespread adoption of multicore technology are primarily driving the demand for semiconductor intellectual property. Smartphones, laptops, and tablets are integrated with dual-core or quad-core processors, which require highly efficient SIPs to deliver optimum performance. As a result, the rising demand for modern system-on-chip (SOC) designs is also catalyzing the market for SIPs. Moreover, several technological upgradations have led to the emergence of IoT-based systems and self-organizing molecular devices, thereby propelling the market growth. In addition to this, rising adoption of SIPs for superior driver interfaces and in-cabin entertainment systems in automobiles is further expected to drive the market across the globe.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

ARM Ltd. (SoftBank Group Corp.)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS)

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA)

eMemory Technology Incorporated

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group) (TYO: 6702)

Imagination Technologies Limited (Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, Inc.)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC)

Mentor Graphics Corporation (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft)

Open-Silicon Inc. (SiFive)

Rambus Inc.(NASDAQ: RMBS)

Synopsys Inc.

Breakup by IP Type:

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Others

Breakup by Revenue Source:

Royalty

Licensing

Services

Breakup by IP Core:

Soft Cores

Hard Cores

Breakup by Application:

IDM Firms

Foundries

Fabless Firms

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

