Europe E-Bike Market Report 2021-26, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe E-Bike Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe e-bike market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
E-bike, or electric bicycle, is integrated with an electric motor to assist propulsion. It consists of a battery, controller, drivetrain, and display to provide directions. E-bike is broadly categorized into pedelecs and throttle. As compared to fuel-powered vehicles, e-bikes are more economical, energy-efficient, convenient to operate, and generate zero emissions. Apart from this, they offer physical and mental health benefits, such as improved cardiovascular fitness, reduced stress, better muscle strength, enhanced aerobic capacity, and maintained weight.
Market Trends
Europe e-bike market is primarily being driven by rising environmental consciousness and rapid urbanization in the region. Additionally, the flourishing tourism industry and the rising need for micro-mobility amongst adults are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of e-bikes for several recreational activities is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Besides this, leading players are introducing advanced e-bikes, such as smart e-bike monitoring system (SEMS) and hydrogen-powered bikes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of mode, motor type, battery type, class, design, application and country.
Breakup by Mode:
Throttle
Pedal Assist
Breakup by Motor Type:
Hub Motor
Mid Drive
Others
Breakup by Battery Type:
Lead Acid
Lithium Ion
Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)
Others
Breakup by Class:
Class I
Class II
Class III
Breakup by Design:
Foldable
Non-Foldable
Breakup by Application:
Mountain/Trekking Bikes
City/Urban
Cargo
Others
Breakup by Country:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
