China Semiconductor Market Growth 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Semiconductors are widely used to facilitate electrical conductivity between insulators and conductors when exposed to heat, light or voltage. These materials are compact in size, highly reliable and power-efficient. As a result, they are widely utilized in the manufacturing of sensors, integrated circuits and microwave devices across the automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare and telecommunication sectors.

Market Trends

The market in China is primarily driven by considerable growth in the consumer electronics industry. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and laptops in the country, there has been a rising demand for high-performance semiconductors, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of automotive lighting systems and the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has also led to the increased uptake of semiconductors in China. The market is further driven by the widespread integration of semiconductor materials with remote sensing and the Internet of Things (IoT). Some of the other factors contributing to the growth include the advent of Industry 4.0 and continual research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.)

Infineon Technologies AG

Micron Technology Inc

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

On Semiconductor

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics

SK hynix Inc

STMicroelectronics

Tianjin zhonghuan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of industry type, end user, material used, functions, and region.

Breakup by Industry Type:

Design

Manufacture

Packaging and Testing

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Industrial

Data Centre

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Material Used:

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Manganese Arsenide

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Molybdenum Disulfide

Bismuth Telluride

Breakup by Functions:

ICs

Discrete Devices

Optical Devices

Sensors

Microwave Devices

Hybrid ICs

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong

Shandong

Henan

Sichuan

Jiangsu

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

