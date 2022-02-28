Submit Release
China Semiconductor Market Growth 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “China Semiconductor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the China semiconductor market grew at a CAGR of 11% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Semiconductors are widely used to facilitate electrical conductivity between insulators and conductors when exposed to heat, light or voltage. These materials are compact in size, highly reliable and power-efficient. As a result, they are widely utilized in the manufacturing of sensors, integrated circuits and microwave devices across the automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare and telecommunication sectors.

Market Trends

The market in China is primarily driven by considerable growth in the consumer electronics industry. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and laptops in the country, there has been a rising demand for high-performance semiconductors, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of automotive lighting systems and the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has also led to the increased uptake of semiconductors in China. The market is further driven by the widespread integration of semiconductor materials with remote sensing and the Internet of Things (IoT). Some of the other factors contributing to the growth include the advent of Industry 4.0 and continual research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.)
Infineon Technologies AG
Micron Technology Inc
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
On Semiconductor
OmniVision Technologies Inc.
Samsung Electronics
SK hynix Inc
STMicroelectronics
Tianjin zhonghuan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of industry type, end user, material used, functions, and region.

Breakup by Industry Type:

Design
Manufacture
Packaging and Testing

Breakup by End User:

Automotive
Industrial
Data Centre
Telecommunication
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
Others

Breakup by Material Used:

Silicon Carbide
Gallium Manganese Arsenide
Copper Indium Gallium Selenide
Molybdenum Disulfide
Bismuth Telluride

Breakup by Functions:

ICs
Discrete Devices
Optical Devices
Sensors
Microwave Devices
Hybrid ICs

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong
Shandong
Henan
Sichuan
Jiangsu
Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

