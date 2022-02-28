Emergency Repairs Complete, SB Route 74 over I-83 in York Township, York County is Open to Traffic

Long-term lane restriction in place on SB Route 74

Harrisburg, PA – Emergency repairs to the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning Interstate 83 at Exit 16 in York Township, York County, are complete. Southbound Route 74 is now open to traffic at the bridge, as is the Exit 16A off-ramp from southbound I-83 to southbound Route 74. Lane restrictions in place on I-83 during the repairs have been lifted.

Southbound Route 74 is restricted to a single lane and the Exit 16A off-ramp from southbound I-83 to southbound Route 74 is in a stop condition. Both are long-term conditions that will remain in place until a permanent repair can be completed.

Motorists should be alert for these new traffic patterns and drive with caution through the area.

