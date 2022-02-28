Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry helps in diagnosing diseases, performing surgical procedures and recommending treatments. Other than this, it also aids in improving the quality of care, enhancing patient engagement, reducing the overall cost of developing novel pharmaceutical treatments and personalizing medical treatments.

Market Trends

Owing to the thriving healthcare sector and increasing complexity of data in medical centers, there is a significant rise in the demand for artificial intelligence (AI), which assists health professionals in effective decision-making. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of natural language processing (NLP), which is a field of AI that deals with the interaction between humans and computers through natural language, in the healthcare sector, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. NLP is instrumental in understanding and classifying clinical documentation and published research and analyzing unstructured clinical notes on patients. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) and the increasing utilization of robots to perform gynecologic, prostate, and head and neck surgeries, in confluence with favorable healthcare policies by governments of several nations, are anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cloudmedx Inc.

DeepMind, Enlitic Inc.

General Vision Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines

iCarbonX, Intel Corporation,

Medtronic

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Next It Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Welltok Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of offering, technology, application, end user and geography.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Others

Breakup by Application:

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Patients

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

