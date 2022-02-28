Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market | Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook by 2026

AMR Logo

The rise in cloud integration is further boosting the revenue growth of the global video communication platform as a service (PaaS) market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of cloud technology by video PaaS and rise in demand for video PaaS in the business, media, healthcare and education sector are the major factors driving the growth of the global video communication platform as a service market.

In addition, increased spending on cloud-based video services and lower cost of ownership fuels the growth of the global video communication (PaaS) market.

However, the increasing concerns in data security, rising quality issues by the customers hampers the growth of the global video communication (PaaS) market. Furthermore, the increase in AI technology and video analytics are expected to create significant opportunities for the global video communication platform as a service (PaaS) market.

The global video communication platform as a service market is segmented based on deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical and by region. As per deployment mode, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud,, and hybrid cloud.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. As per industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail and ecommerce, IT and telecom, automotive & technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global video communication platform as a service market is dominated by key players such as Cisco System Inc., Polycom Inc., Adobe Systems, Avaya Inc., Interoute Communication Limited, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., VBrick Systems Inc., Applied Global Technologies LLC, and AVI-SPL Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global video communication platform as a service (PaaS) market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global video communication platform as a service (PaaS) industry from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

