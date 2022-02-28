Dr. Quinton Hennigh on Puma Exploration Inc. “Something Big Here”, Excellent Start to New 10,000 m Drill Program

First Look at Initial 2022 Drill Core -- Visible Gold in Core

First look at 2022 drill core reveals impressive quartz veining & breccia in core. Last year Puma had a 5.55 g/t Gold over 50 m discovery hole.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX:PUMA)

Last year Puma had a 5.55 g/t Gold over 50 m discovery hole. This year, extraordinary potential exists for Puma’s exploration team to take the Williams Brook Gold Project to major discovery status.” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA) (US Listing: PUXPF) (Frankfurt: 4P8A) is the subject of new noteworthy endorsement from Dr. Quinton Hennigh. Quinton Hennigh, PhD is an exploration geologist that has identified many of the best next generation mining assets on the planet that are still in hands of junior exploration companies today and is an advisor to Crescat Capital LLC, which took a position in PUMA.V in 2021 after his recommendation. On February 25, 2022 Dr. Quinton Hennigh provided independent analysis and discussed his interpretation of Puma's progress. Dr. Hennigh concluded his review by stating "This is a high-grade system -- there is something big here". Click the following URL https://youtu.be/xeItsMOeqbc?t=3323 to go to the ~55 min. 23 sec. mark of the video where Dr. Hennigh discusses the exciting progress Puma Exploration is making.

Puma Exploration provided an update on its 10,000 m drill program -- see the February 22, 2022 news release “Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core” URL: https://www.explorationpuma.com/en/puma-exploration-provides-update-on-current-drilling-program-reports-impressive-quartz-veining-and-breccia-in-core online. The drill program is progressing very well and excitement runs high; to date eleven (11) holes have been completed for a total of 965 metres, 681 core samples have been sent to the laboratory for gold assaying, the holes are located between 100 and 200 metres from the area drilled in 2021. All holes intersected, over core lengths of 25 to 50 metres, the targetted favourable gold-bearing horizon of quartz veins and quartz stockwork in altered sediment and rhyolite.

See https://ceo.ca/@bottomline/drquinton-hennigh-on-puma-something-big-here for expanded insight with accompanying photos of the first drill core from Puma Exploration's 2022 program. Excerpt: "Figure 1. (above) Visible gold observed in hole WB22-19 in quartz vein in altered sediment at the contact with the rhyolite. Source Feb. 22/2022 news release. Additionally, Hole WB22-29 intersected a 20 metres-thick continuous quartz vein/breccia system, the thickest intersected thus far at the OGT. Preliminary observations suggest that the targetted horizon dips 30 to 40 degrees which is suitable for a potential open-pit operation."

Background on Puma at Williams Brook Gold Project:

Puma Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, located in the same prolific geological setting as major Atlantic success stories such as Marathon Gold and Newfound Gold. Since acquiring the project in March-2020, Puma has quickly gone from virgin/grassroots ground (finding anomalous sampling in the woods) to clearing, trenching and stripping clean to expose large swaths of a 750 m long patchwork of gold laden rhyolitic bedrock (named the O'Neil Gold Trend) proximal a contact zone that runs even much longer within its claim boundaries. Puma has commenced a new 10,000 m drill program this January 2022 in an area where quartz veining surface samples have yielded high-grades.

2021 saw Puma focus drilling in only one targeted area with great success, however it unearthed evidence of the potential for extraordinary success over a large area for 2022:

In 2021 Puma drilled its first 2,360 meters (18 holes) on the project; discovery hole WB21-02, announced on September 2021, cut 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 meters from surface, including 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 meters and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 meters. Puma's structural model at O'Neil Gold Trend is that of a ~N260 oriented high-grade gold bearing quartz veins network open on both side and at depth. Throughout 2021 Puma’s exploration team stripped an enormous area and revealed a 750 m long patchwork of gold laden rhyolitic bedrock with quartz veining surface samples that have yielded high-grades and needs to be drilled.

Extraordinary Gold Potential for 2022 Drill Program(s):

The key takeaway from the initial drill holes in 2021 was that there is a solid correlation between surface samples and core, presenting tremendous opportunity for investors looking to be part of a story in its early days as the continued discovery of high-grade gold veins at surface bodes well for Puma's 2022 prospects at the Williams Brook Gold Property; e.g. see...

● Jan. 27, 2022 Puma Exploration Reports Up to 371 G/T Gold in Surface Rock Samples*,

● Jan. 12, 2022 Puma Exploration Launches Its 2022 Exploration Program and Announces up to 51.70 G/T Gold in Surface Grab Samples*,

● Dec. 8, 2021 Puma Exploration Discovers Large Quartz Veins at Surface with Visible Gold,

● Nov. 17, 2021 Puma Extends Mineralised Zone With High-Grade Samples up to 46,8 g/t Au (discovering 9 new gold bearing quartz veins, described as a "swarm of 1-5 meters thick quartz veins and veinlets extending 275 meters northeast of the Lynx Gold Zone"),

● Nov. 4, 2021 New Visible Gold-Bearing Zone,

● Oct. 14, 2021 More High-Grade Gold Veins with up to 199 g/t* Au from Surface Sampling.

View https://ceo.ca/@bottomline/drquinton-hennigh-on-puma-something-big-here online to see Puma's 2022 exploration roadmap of planned activities.

Market Equities Research Group Valuation Opinion: PUMA.V currently has a nominal market cap of ~C$50M (~99.5 million shares trading near ~C$0.50 -- this figure includes the recent $5M private placement & $922k Private Placement; Puma is fully financed to accomplish all key roadmap objectives for 2022). The share price of PUMA.V is apt to appreciate from the current trading price as continued news flow occurs, and as the significance of what Puma Exploration possesses is better appreciated by the market.

The following URLs have been identified for additional insight on Puma Exploration:

Content above may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results.