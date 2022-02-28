Data Storage Market To Register Robust Growth Rate Till 2026 | Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The market will be driven by increasing need for smartphones, Laptops, PCs and online storage software in small and large enterprises.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses or IT organizations are adopting scale out architecture such as storage virtualization and hyper converged infrastructure to improve the infrastructure efficiency, is a major factor anticipated to boost the data storage market over the forecast period.

However, lack of funds to upgrade traditional storage infrastructure among developing countries in various regions are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the market.

The data storage market is segmented based on storage type, industry vertical, and region.

Based on storage type, it is bifurcated into consumer storage and enterprise storage. The consumer storage segment is further bifurcated into optical disk, memory card, USB flash drives, solid state devices, and hard disk drive (HDD). The enterprise storage segment is classified into flash storage, cloud-based storage, hard disk drive (HDD), software defined storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure.

Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into education, media & entertainment, defense and aerospace, IT & telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others. Based on region, the data storage market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the data storage market analysis are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., NetApp Inc., Open Text Corp., SanDisk Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems (Hitachi, Ltd.), EMC Corporation (Dell Inc.), and Nexenta Systems, Inc. (DataDirect Networks). These market players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, to expand its market share and presence across various regions.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the data storage market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the data storage market industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

