eQardcoin Token first crypto able to transfer real world assets into Metaverse

2 TEMPLE BACK EAST, BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eQardcoin is a patented solution that raises new standards in E-commerce buying experience with crypto tokens that are backed by blockchain payment gateways, decentralized merchant credibility, and AI-based product reviews.

eQardcoin plans to be the centralized hub for connecting offline and online merchants through their platform. Among the things they are working on are new ways of doing worldwide door-to-door delivery. Offering unique buying experiences to customers with the lowest crypto fees at the lowest prices.

Through the eQardcoin Network, each merchant will be able to connect to their blockchain-enabled e-commerce platform and sell their products through it. Their products will be easily integrated with the eQardcoin Network through crypto connectors and APIs.

What is the plan to connect the virtual metaverse with the real world?

The idea behind eQardcoin Pay is to integrate large retailers with worldwide buying websites, so that every client is able to purchase both real world and virtual world items through the eQardcoin Pay, at the best price possible, with the smallest possible fee.

A person who loves shopping will be able to visit eQardcoin Space Portal and create a virtual instance of themselves, that instance will be able to browse through virtual shopping mail and try on clothes as if they were in the real world. This will not only be the best solution in the world of pandemics, but it will also skyrocket sales because it will be easier and faster than in the real world.

In particular, sports brands like Adidas, Nike, Reebok, among others, are eager to secure their place in the virtual malls that are being prepared for launch by eQardcoin.

Early this month, eQardcoin Token announced their first round of raising capital. They raised more than $30 million.

A total of over 200 investors participated in the private presale including JPMorgan, Alibaba, Adidas, Nike, Zara, Pantera Capital's Dan Morehead, among others. Some investors' names cannot be shared because they signed NDAs.

More information about the ICO presale is available on their website. https://eqardcoin.com/

