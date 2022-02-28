Submit Release
News Search

There were 112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,205 in the last 365 days.

eQardcoin Token first crypto able to transfer real world assets into Metaverse

2 TEMPLE BACK EAST, BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eQardcoin is a patented solution that raises new standards in E-commerce buying experience with crypto tokens that are backed by blockchain payment gateways, decentralized merchant credibility, and AI-based product reviews.

eQardcoin plans to be the centralized hub for connecting offline and online merchants through their platform. Among the things they are working on are new ways of doing worldwide door-to-door delivery. Offering unique buying experiences to customers with the lowest crypto fees at the lowest prices.

Through the eQardcoin Network, each merchant will be able to connect to their blockchain-enabled e-commerce platform and sell their products through it. Their products will be easily integrated with the eQardcoin Network through crypto connectors and APIs.

What is the plan to connect the virtual metaverse with the real world?

The idea behind eQardcoin Pay is to integrate large retailers with worldwide buying websites, so that every client is able to purchase both real world and virtual world items through the eQardcoin Pay, at the best price possible, with the smallest possible fee.

A person who loves shopping will be able to visit eQardcoin Space Portal and create a virtual instance of themselves, that instance will be able to browse through virtual shopping mail and try on clothes as if they were in the real world. This will not only be the best solution in the world of pandemics, but it will also skyrocket sales because it will be easier and faster than in the real world.

In particular, sports brands like Adidas, Nike, Reebok, among others, are eager to secure their place in the virtual malls that are being prepared for launch by eQardcoin.

Early this month, eQardcoin Token announced their first round of raising capital. They raised more than $30 million.

A total of over 200 investors participated in the private presale including JPMorgan, Alibaba, Adidas, Nike, Zara, Pantera Capital's Dan Morehead, among others. Some investors' names cannot be shared because they signed NDAs.

More information about the ICO presale is available on their website. https://eqardcoin.com/

Perry Lowe
eQardcoin Token
info@eqardcoin.com

You just read:

eQardcoin Token first crypto able to transfer real world assets into Metaverse

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.