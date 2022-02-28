Submit Release
News Search

There were 109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,197 in the last 365 days.

PH should brace for inflation hit amid Russia-Ukraine crisis - Tolentino

PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release February 28, 2022

PH should brace for inflation hit amid Russia-Ukraine crisis - Tolentino

MANILA - Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino urged the government's economic and security clusters to beef up measures in anticipation of the impending socioeconomic impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview with DZRH, Tolentino said that the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) as well as the National Security Council (NSC) should devise a game plan to somehow avert or lessen the forthcoming effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis which could definitely trigger higher global inflation in the coming weeks.

"Dapat pati ang Bangko Sentral at iba pang financial institutions ay paghandaan na ang posibleng epekto ng Ukraine Crisis sa system of banking. Nakita na natin grabe ang pagbaba ng stocks, siyempre sa buong mundo naman 'yan," Tolentino explained.

According to Tolentino, the Philippines and other Southeast Asian neighbors will begin to feel the imminent inflation hit in the next two weeks, especially if the conflict between these two Eastern European nations should develop into a prolonged warfare.

Local pump prices are set for another massive surge for the ninth straight week, as trading in the global oil market ballooned to $105 per barrel last Friday following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the world trade in wheat spiked a nine-year high last week, at $9.32 per 60-pound bushel. Wheat is a primary ingredient in such foods as various bread products (including the locally-made pandesal), fermented alcoholic beverages, and other cereal commodities.

Tolentino stressed that the government must ensure food and gasoline prices should remain affordable and accessible for the common people despite several issues surrounding the supply chain that are expected to further intensify in the coming days ahead.

"Yung presyo ng pagkain, presyo ng gasoline, at presyo ng mga basic goods—yun siguro po ang matutukan. Dapat manatiling affordable pa 'yun," said Tolentino.

You just read:

PH should brace for inflation hit amid Russia-Ukraine crisis - Tolentino

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.